Graduation Gift Guide 2019

Ikea Frakta bag Is there a more perfectly engineered vessel than the Ikea bag? It’s ugly, sure, but iconic ugly. And there’s little more that you could ask for than the confidence of a bag with handles you know will never break — not under the weight of the stinky-ass clothes they’ll be taking to the laundry, or the textbooks they’ll drop off for donation after a semester of barely grazing them.

Price: ~$5

The Art Happens Here: Net Anthology The internet houses a lot of art and this guide walks you through 100 works, from paintings to creative code. Browsing through these pages is like visiting a web museum within your own home.

Price: ~$22

Scythe Board games have become super popular lately, complete with complicated directions and beautiful artwork. Scythe is one of the biggest hits in recent years in which you compete for resources and territory with giant mechs in a 1920s alternate Europe.

Price: ~$57

UE Megaboom 3 Whether you're partying on a beach, having a picnic in a park, or just need some music around your apartment, the UE Megaboom 3 will provide great sound and long battery life — all in a rugged, waterproof body that will survive almost anything.

Price: ~$150

Google Home Hub Google's smart display is more helpful and entertaining than your average smart speaker. The Home Hub can show you recipes and YouTube videos. And if you have a Google Photos account, it can even act as a pretty good digital photo frame.

Price: ~$149

RØDE NT-USB microphone This microphone is the best option for most podcasters. From our recent This is My Next roundup, "Voice recordings are rich and full, with a wide signal-to-noise ratio, and require little equalizing."

Price: ~$169

Sonos One The Sonos One is arguably the best-sounding smart speaker on the market. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, the One can be paired with other Sonos speakers to play music all around your house.

Price: ~$199

A Spotify Premium subscription A Spotify Premium subscription now comes included with Hulu's ad-supported plan, which is a pretty sweet deal. Now you can stream music and watch your favorite TV shows under one plan.

Price: $9.99/month

Timbuk2 Vert Backpack Whether you're commuting to work or to school, it helps to have a bag that can meet all your needs. The Vert is small, but can fit a 17-inch laptop and has lots of easily accessible pockets and internal organization — plus some great little touches like elastic loops that you can tuck the bag's straps into to keep them from dangling.

Price: ~$129

A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine Arkady Martine's debut science fiction novel takes place in a distant interstellar empire, and follows an ambassador from a tiny mining station. Her predecessor was murdered, and she has to navigate the delicate balances of power in order to maintain her home's independence.

Price: ~$14

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon's latest Paperwhite is its best one yet, with an improved design and waterproofing, making it perfect for catching up on some books at the beach this summer.

Price: ~$130

Be Your Own Bartender by Carey Jones and John McCarthy A Choose Your Own Adventure-style guide to the art of cocktails that shows you what you can make based on what you have around, and what you might be in the mood for.

Price: ~$15

Nintendo Switch The Switch is one of the best game consoles ever made, offering a stellar game lineup together with the unparalleled portability that makes it nearly impossible to beat. Perfect for playing games at home, on vacation, or on the go.

Price: ~$299

Apple AirPods with Wireless charging case The new AirPods are a small improvement, but the changes are where it counts. Its new H1 wireless chip allows for "Hey, Siri" voice commands, and the wireless charging case eliminates the need to plug in.

Price: ~$199

Sony 1000X M3 Sony's 1000X M3 wireless headphones are a winning option for a lot of reasons. They're light, comfortable, and they sound wonderful. The noise cancellation effect is among the strongest that we've tried and for some, that will be worth the $350 price alone.

Price: ~$348

Studio Neat Apple TV remote stand It is a universal truth that if you have an Apple TV, you have probably lost the remote for it. This Apple TV remote stand won't help you find it, but having a dedicated place to keep it might help you avoid losing it in the first place. Maybe.

Price: ~$15

Bedside Essentials Pocket For those limited on space, this bedside pocket is a great way to consolidate all your gear without requiring a whole nightstand.

Price: ~$16

Mexican Falsa Blanket The perfect gift is the thing they didn’t realize they needed, and let us tell you, no grad is going to realize how nice it is to have a throw blanket or two around. These brightly colored throws are pretty enough to spruce up any dorm room, and inexpensive enough that no one is going to be mad when beer inevitably gets spilled all over them.

Price: ~$23

Bitmap Textile Coasters Spruce up your place with these retro coasters, featuring a bitmap design from Susan Kare, the designer who created the iconic original Macintosh icons.

Price: ~$10

Roku Premiere Roku is the best way to access your various streaming services in one convenient interface — not to mention hundreds of free and low-cost services you may not even know are available. The perfect tool for the cord-cutting crowd.

Price: ~$39

Wax Melter Whether you're moving into a dorm or are a pyrophobe, this wax melter will help you get the most out of scented candles without needing to light a fire.

Price: ~$25

Bonavita Electric Kettle The sleek gooseneck spout lets you pour with precision to make pour-over coffee. It's an elegant way to start your morning.

Price: ~$100

Cuisinart Classic Enameled Cast Iron Cast iron skillets are fantastic, offering unparalleled heat for cooking at home. This enameled pan offers all the benefits of cast iron, without having to worry about taking proper care of the seasoning, making cleanup and prep even easier. Plus, it looks great.

Price: ~$40

Takeya insulated water bottle Whether you need some water, tea, or coffee to get you through class or your work day, this insulated water bottle will keep whatever you drink cold or hot for as long as you need. It even has a spout with a screw-on, insulated cap.

Price: ~$30

Anker PowerCore 10,000 PD USB battery packs are essential in today's world of smartphones, and Anker's 10,000mAh battery pack is the best around, offering tons of charge and USB-C PD support for fast charging the latest smartphones and tablets — all in a portable size.

Price: ~$46

Zojirushi Bento lunch jar It can be tough to dedicate yourself to packing a meal for work or school, but Zojirushi's Bento three-piece set makes it easier. Either hot or cold, the stainless steel jar keeps your food at the desired temperature for several hours.

Price: ~$36

Apple MacBook Pro If you want a powerful macOS laptop without breaking the bank, the MacBook Pro is the way to go. Compared to the slightly cheaper MacBook Air, this model features a faster processor, so it's a better option if you use creative applications.

Price: ~$1,799

Dell XPS 13 This year's XPS 13 turned a new leaf by putting the webcam up top. So long, unflattering chin / nostril cam! Otherwise, it's one of the best Windows 10 laptops that you can buy, with its edge-to-edge display and excellent keyboard.

Price: ~$899

Financial advisor As you, or someone you know, are transitioning out of high school or college into the workforce, it's not a bad idea to start planning for the future. It's never too early to begin, so why not find someone who can be a resource and help with financial plans going forward?

Price: ~$1,000+

Popsocket This decorative round disk attaches (and reattaches) via suction to the back of your phone. It folds out accordian-style to provide a useful handhold or stand to prop your phone on a flat surface. Pop the disk back in to get it out of the way — or just for the fun of it.

Price: ~$10

ThinOptics Glasses If you're always misplacing your reading glasses, these will make sure you never struggle to read the fine print: the foldable glasses hang from your keychain or sit in your wallet.

Price: ~$25

Uppercase GhostCover keyboard protector This ultra-thin keyboard protector is a must if you have a newer MacBook Pro, as its keyboards are prone to breaking. Better to be safe than to get stuck with sticky keys.

Price: ~$13

Apple iPhone XR If you want a new iPhone that has the latest design, fast specs, and long battery life, it doesn't have to cost you $1,000. The iPhone XR shares a lot in common with the iPhone XS, and for most people, the compromises made to reach its $749 price won't be too noticeable.

Price: ~$749

Samsung Galaxy S10E Arguably the best of the three new Samsung S10s, the S10E packs a mighty punch in a size that fits better in most people's hands.

Price: ~$749

Anker All-in-one charging cable If you have a phone, iPad, and Nintendo Switch, chances are pretty good that you have a cable to charge each device. Anker's solution packs the functionality of three cables into one. It's at the ready for all of your stuff, with swappable Lightning, USB-C, and Micro USB ports.

Price: ~$18

Ravpower Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad RavPower's wireless charger is made out of premium materials, and is the fastest charger around. If you want to get on the wireless charging train (say, for a new pair of AirPods), this is the one to get.

Price: ~$30

Apple iPad Air The new iPad Air splits the difference between the cheapest iPad and the iPad Pro with a reasonable $499 price. It's the cheapest way to get an iPad with a Smart Connector for Apple's keyboard, and its True Tone display makes whatever you're looking at easier on the eyes.

Price: ~$499

Anvil Homeowners tool set If you're moving into your first apartment, you will need tools at some point. This toolkit covers all the basics, with screwdriver heads, wrenches, a hammer, pliers, and more — perfect for all the odds and ends you'll need to fix.

Price: ~$25

Megapro racheting 13-in-1 screwdriver Let's face it: sometimes you don't need a whole toolbox for your dorm or first apartment. Instead, all you might need is this one screwdriver that can do almost everything.

Price: ~$28

Nautica Carry-on suitcase Whether you're going home to visit family or traveling on vacation, you always need a good, dependable piece of luggage. This Nautica suitcase is small enough to carry on a plane, surprisingly sturdy, and the spinner wheels make it easy to roll around in multiple directions.

Price: ~$100

Fitbit Inspire HR If you're running to class or catching a train to work, you'll want something stylish to track your daily steps and exercises (and maybe your heart rate on those first job interviews).

Price: ~$100

Mondaine Essence watch Mondaine's watches offer a clean, simple style based on Swiss railway clocks. They look good for casual wear, like your next date, or formal, like that big job interview you have coming up.

Price: ~$175

Uniqlo slippers A cozy pair of slippers can not only keep your toes toasty, but protect your feet from errant Legos and coffee table-stubbing mishaps.

Price: ~$15

Anker PowerPort Cube If power outlets aren't plentiful in your apartment or home, Anker's solution adds three outlets and three USB Type-A ports. This is a cheap and useful way to power all of your gadgets.

Price: ~$19

Traveler's Company Traveler's Notebook The Traveler’s notebook is less a notebook than an ingenious organizational system that lets you fit three or even four notebooks / planners into a single cover. The starter kit comes with a leather cover and unlined notebook, but there are a number of other notebooks (lined, gridded, dotted), planners (daily, weekly, monthly), pockets, and other accessories you can get for it.

Price: ~$47

Lamy CP1 Fountain pens make everything classy, and this matte black, aluminum model from Lamy looks incredible. Sign your lease in style.

Price: ~$60