Graduation Gift Guide 2019

By Verge Staff

Spring is a time of change and gift giving. Lots of people are graduating from high school or college, and either heading into the workforce or continuing their education. So as it is customary to gift these individuals for their graduations, we have pooled The Verge staff’s expertise into a list of great gift ideas.

These things have either served the staff well, or are things they wish they had when they graduated and moved into new periods of their lives. And so, compiled below is a list of 47 things from Ikea’s Frakta bags at around $5 to the Apple MacBook Pro at $1,799 that would be a great gift for any graduate at any price point.

Price Range

< $20 $20 to $50 $50 to $100 $100 to $300 > $300

Ikea Frakta bag

Is there a more perfectly engineered vessel than the Ikea bag? It’s ugly, sure, but iconic ugly. And there’s little more that you could ask for than the confidence of a bag with handles you know will never break — not under the weight of the stinky-ass clothes they’ll be taking to the laundry, or the textbooks they’ll drop off for donation after a semester of barely grazing them.
Price: ~$5

Ikea

The Art Happens Here: Net Anthology

The internet houses a lot of art and this guide walks you through 100 works, from paintings to creative code. Browsing through these pages is like visiting a web museum within your own home.
Price: ~$22

Amazon

Scythe

Board games have become super popular lately, complete with complicated directions and beautiful artwork. Scythe is one of the biggest hits in recent years in which you compete for resources and territory with giant mechs in a 1920s alternate Europe.
Price: ~$57

Amazon

UE Megaboom 3

Whether you're partying on a beach, having a picnic in a park, or just need some music around your apartment, the UE Megaboom 3 will provide great sound and long battery life — all in a rugged, waterproof body that will survive almost anything.
Price: ~$150

Amazon

Ultimate Ears

Google Home Hub

Google's smart display is more helpful and entertaining than your average smart speaker. The Home Hub can show you recipes and YouTube videos. And if you have a Google Photos account, it can even act as a pretty good digital photo frame.
Price: ~$149

Google

B&H

Best Buy

RØDE NT-USB microphone

This microphone is the best option for most podcasters. From our recent This is My Next roundup, "Voice recordings are rich and full, with a wide signal-to-noise ratio, and require little equalizing."
Price: ~$169

Amazon

Sonos One

The Sonos One is arguably the best-sounding smart speaker on the market. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, the One can be paired with other Sonos speakers to play music all around your house.
Price: ~$199

Amazon

Best Buy

Sonos

A Spotify Premium subscription

A Spotify Premium subscription now comes included with Hulu's ad-supported plan, which is a pretty sweet deal. Now you can stream music and watch your favorite TV shows under one plan.
Price: $9.99/month

Spotify

Timbuk2 Vert Backpack

Whether you're commuting to work or to school, it helps to have a bag that can meet all your needs. The Vert is small, but can fit a 17-inch laptop and has lots of easily accessible pockets and internal organization — plus some great little touches like elastic loops that you can tuck the bag's straps into to keep them from dangling.
Price: ~$129

Timbuk2

A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine

Arkady Martine's debut science fiction novel takes place in a distant interstellar empire, and follows an ambassador from a tiny mining station. Her predecessor was murdered, and she has to navigate the delicate balances of power in order to maintain her home's independence.
Price: ~$14

Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon's latest Paperwhite is its best one yet, with an improved design and waterproofing, making it perfect for catching up on some books at the beach this summer.
Price: ~$130

Amazon

Be Your Own Bartender by Carey Jones and John McCarthy

A Choose Your Own Adventure-style guide to the art of cocktails that shows you what you can make based on what you have around, and what you might be in the mood for.
Price: ~$15

Barnes & Noble

Nintendo Switch

The Switch is one of the best game consoles ever made, offering a stellar game lineup together with the unparalleled portability that makes it nearly impossible to beat. Perfect for playing games at home, on vacation, or on the go.
Price: ~$299

Amazon

Gamestop

Apple AirPods with Wireless charging case

The new AirPods are a small improvement, but the changes are where it counts. Its new H1 wireless chip allows for "Hey, Siri" voice commands, and the wireless charging case eliminates the need to plug in.
Price: ~$199

Apple

B&H

Sony 1000X M3

Sony's 1000X M3 wireless headphones are a winning option for a lot of reasons. They're light, comfortable, and they sound wonderful. The noise cancellation effect is among the strongest that we've tried and for some, that will be worth the $350 price alone.
Price: ~$348

Amazon

B&H

Studio Neat Apple TV remote stand

It is a universal truth that if you have an Apple TV, you have probably lost the remote for it. This Apple TV remote stand won't help you find it, but having a dedicated place to keep it might help you avoid losing it in the first place. Maybe.
Price: ~$15

Studio Neat

Bedside Essentials Pocket

For those limited on space, this bedside pocket is a great way to consolidate all your gear without requiring a whole nightstand.
Price: ~$16

Uncommon Goods

Mexican Falsa Blanket

The perfect gift is the thing they didn’t realize they needed, and let us tell you, no grad is going to realize how nice it is to have a throw blanket or two around. These brightly colored throws are pretty enough to spruce up any dorm room, and inexpensive enough that no one is going to be mad when beer inevitably gets spilled all over them.
Price: ~$23

Benevolence LA

Bitmap Textile Coasters

Spruce up your place with these retro coasters, featuring a bitmap design from Susan Kare, the designer who created the iconic original Macintosh icons.
Price: ~$10

Areaware

Roku Premiere

Roku is the best way to access your various streaming services in one convenient interface — not to mention hundreds of free and low-cost services you may not even know are available. The perfect tool for the cord-cutting crowd.
Price: ~$39

Amazon

Walmart

Wax Melter

Whether you're moving into a dorm or are a pyrophobe, this wax melter will help you get the most out of scented candles without needing to light a fire.
Price: ~$25

Amazon

Walmart

Bonavita Electric Kettle

The sleek gooseneck spout lets you pour with precision to make pour-over coffee. It's an elegant way to start your morning.
Price: ~$100

Amazon

Walmart

Cuisinart Classic Enameled Cast Iron

Cast iron skillets are fantastic, offering unparalleled heat for cooking at home. This enameled pan offers all the benefits of cast iron, without having to worry about taking proper care of the seasoning, making cleanup and prep even easier. Plus, it looks great.
Price: ~$40

Amazon

Walmart

Takeya insulated water bottle

Whether you need some water, tea, or coffee to get you through class or your work day, this insulated water bottle will keep whatever you drink cold or hot for as long as you need. It even has a spout with a screw-on, insulated cap.
Price: ~$30

Amazon

Takeya

Anker PowerCore 10,000 PD

USB battery packs are essential in today's world of smartphones, and Anker's 10,000mAh battery pack is the best around, offering tons of charge and USB-C PD support for fast charging the latest smartphones and tablets — all in a portable size.
Price: ~$46

Amazon

Zojirushi Bento lunch jar

It can be tough to dedicate yourself to packing a meal for work or school, but Zojirushi's Bento three-piece set makes it easier. Either hot or cold, the stainless steel jar keeps your food at the desired temperature for several hours.
Price: ~$36

Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro

If you want a powerful macOS laptop without breaking the bank, the MacBook Pro is the way to go. Compared to the slightly cheaper MacBook Air, this model features a faster processor, so it's a better option if you use creative applications.
Price: ~$1,799

Amazon

Apple

Dell XPS 13

This year's XPS 13 turned a new leaf by putting the webcam up top. So long, unflattering chin / nostril cam! Otherwise, it's one of the best Windows 10 laptops that you can buy, with its edge-to-edge display and excellent keyboard.
Price: ~$899

Amazon

Dell

Financial advisor

As you, or someone you know, are transitioning out of high school or college into the workforce, it's not a bad idea to start planning for the future. It's never too early to begin, so why not find someone who can be a resource and help with financial plans going forward?
Price: ~$1,000+

Popsocket

This decorative round disk attaches (and reattaches) via suction to the back of your phone. It folds out accordian-style to provide a useful handhold or stand to prop your phone on a flat surface. Pop the disk back in to get it out of the way — or just for the fun of it.
Price: ~$10

PopSocket

ThinOptics Glasses

If you're always misplacing your reading glasses, these will make sure you never struggle to read the fine print: the foldable glasses hang from your keychain or sit in your wallet.
Price: ~$25

ThinOptics

Uppercase GhostCover keyboard protector

This ultra-thin keyboard protector is a must if you have a newer MacBook Pro, as its keyboards are prone to breaking. Better to be safe than to get stuck with sticky keys.
Price: ~$13

Amazon

Apple iPhone XR

If you want a new iPhone that has the latest design, fast specs, and long battery life, it doesn't have to cost you $1,000. The iPhone XR shares a lot in common with the iPhone XS, and for most people, the compromises made to reach its $749 price won't be too noticeable.
Price: ~$749

Apple

Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Arguably the best of the three new Samsung S10s, the S10E packs a mighty punch in a size that fits better in most people's hands.
Price: ~$749

Amazon

Samsung

Anker All-in-one charging cable

If you have a phone, iPad, and Nintendo Switch, chances are pretty good that you have a cable to charge each device. Anker's solution packs the functionality of three cables into one. It's at the ready for all of your stuff, with swappable Lightning, USB-C, and Micro USB ports.
Price: ~$18

Amazon

Ravpower Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad

RavPower's wireless charger is made out of premium materials, and is the fastest charger around. If you want to get on the wireless charging train (say, for a new pair of AirPods), this is the one to get.
Price: ~$30

Amazon

Apple iPad Air

The new iPad Air splits the difference between the cheapest iPad and the iPad Pro with a reasonable $499 price. It's the cheapest way to get an iPad with a Smart Connector for Apple's keyboard, and its True Tone display makes whatever you're looking at easier on the eyes.
Price: ~$499

Apple

Best Buy

Anvil Homeowners tool set

If you're moving into your first apartment, you will need tools at some point. This toolkit covers all the basics, with screwdriver heads, wrenches, a hammer, pliers, and more — perfect for all the odds and ends you'll need to fix.
Price: ~$25

Home Depot

Megapro racheting 13-in-1 screwdriver

Let's face it: sometimes you don't need a whole toolbox for your dorm or first apartment. Instead, all you might need is this one screwdriver that can do almost everything.
Price: ~$28

Amazon

Walmart

Nautica Carry-on suitcase

Whether you're going home to visit family or traveling on vacation, you always need a good, dependable piece of luggage. This Nautica suitcase is small enough to carry on a plane, surprisingly sturdy, and the spinner wheels make it easy to roll around in multiple directions.
Price: ~$100

Amazon

Fitbit Inspire HR

If you're running to class or catching a train to work, you'll want something stylish to track your daily steps and exercises (and maybe your heart rate on those first job interviews).
Price: ~$100

Amazon

Fitbit

Mondaine Essence watch

Mondaine's watches offer a clean, simple style based on Swiss railway clocks. They look good for casual wear, like your next date, or formal, like that big job interview you have coming up.
Price: ~$175

Mondaine

Uniqlo slippers

A cozy pair of slippers can not only keep your toes toasty, but protect your feet from errant Legos and coffee table-stubbing mishaps.
Price: ~$15

Uniqlo

Anker PowerPort Cube

If power outlets aren't plentiful in your apartment or home, Anker's solution adds three outlets and three USB Type-A ports. This is a cheap and useful way to power all of your gadgets.
Price: ~$19

Amazon

Traveler's Company Traveler's Notebook

The Traveler’s notebook is less a notebook than an ingenious organizational system that lets you fit three or even four notebooks / planners into a single cover. The starter kit comes with a leather cover and unlined notebook, but there are a number of other notebooks (lined, gridded, dotted), planners (daily, weekly, monthly), pockets, and other accessories you can get for it.
Price: ~$47

JetPens

Lamy CP1

Fountain pens make everything classy, and this matte black, aluminum model from Lamy looks incredible. Sign your lease in style.
Price: ~$60

JetPens

Verge Merch

Need some stickers for your new laptop or notebook? Maybe a shirt with a cool design? Or a new mug for your morning coffee, afternoon coffee, or late-night coffee? We have all that and more in the Verge store! Use promocode Grad2019 for 25% off your order.
Price: $10 to $45

The Verge

Credits

Editorial lead: Michael Moore
Art direction: James Bareham
Photography: Amelia Holowaty Krales
Retouching and stop-motion animation: Michele Doying
Copy editing: Adia Watts

Contributors

Cameron Faulkner, Chaim Gartenberg, Natt Garun, Barbara Krasnoff, Dami Lee, Shannon Liao, Andrew Liptak, and Kevin Nguyen.

