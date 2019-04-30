Apple’s Aperture photo editing software will shutter for good after macOS Mojave

Aperture, Apple’s professionally minded photo editing software, will no longer operate on macOS after Mojave, the current version of the Mac operating system. The announcement was quietly made on an Apple support page that was spotted by MacRumors, which gives instructions on how users should import their images into either Adobe Lightroom or Apple Photos.

The demise of Apple’s legacy software isn’t exactly unexpected. Apple ceased development of the program back in 2014, and the following year, it and iPhoto were replaced with the much simpler Apple Photos. Aperture disappeared from the Mac App Store in the same month, but since then, existing owners have been able to continue to use it. That will change in September when macOS 10.14 Mojave’s as-yet-unnamed successor is expected to be released.

Apple pulls focus

If you’re looking for a replacement and need something more powerful than Apple Photos, a subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan is a great option. The plan includes both Lightroom and Lightroom Classic as well as Photoshop. Its monthly subscription fee can seem expensive, but Lightroom Classic and Photoshop are industry standards for a reason.