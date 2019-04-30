Valve’s Index VR headset will officially cost $999, on sale tomorrow

You may recall that Valve has its own virtual reality headset, the Valve Index, which it surprise-revealed one month ago. And you might even remember that Valve said preorders will begin tomorrow, May 1st, and ship this June. Now, Valve is fully detailing the Index headset for the first time, and revealing exactly how much it will cost: $999.

That’s a relatively high price by today’s VR headset standards, but Valve will also let you buy parts piecemeal if you need, which is rather nice. If you’ve already got a Vive or Vive Pro and / or don’t need the latest Knuckles controllers, you won’t necessarily need to spend that whole $999 to get started.

Here’s the whole price list right now:

Our sister site Polygon has an early hands-on with the Valve Index, which you can check out while I continue to flesh this post. Unfortunately, Polygon says that Valve is still being tight-lipped about its promised three full-length virtual reality games, meaning there aren’t currently any big Valve-exclusive titles to tempt you into VR quite yet.

