One of the biggest fantasy novels of 2019, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, comes from Man Booker award-winning author Marlon James. Inspired by African folklore, James’ latest novel has earned considerable acclaim since its release earlier this year. Next week, he will appear at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to discuss the book with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, and it will be moderated by Andrea L. Mays.

After winning the Man Booker prize for his novel A Brief History of Seven Killings in 2016, James indicated that he wanted to write an epic fantasy novel because he was “sick and tired ... of arguing about whether there should be a black hobbit in Lord of the Rings. African folklore is just as rich, and just as perverse as that shit.”

Black Leopard, Red Wolf follows a man named Tracker after he’s hired to locate a boy who went missing three years earlier. He’s accompanied by a group of strange companions, including a shape-shifter known as Leopard, and they encounter fantastical creatures and lands as they complete their quest.

The Verge will host a live stream of the conversation between James and Martin exclusively on Facebook and Instagram Live, which will take place on Wednesday, April 10th, at 8:30PM ET / 6:30PM MT. If you’re in Santa Fe, tickets are on sale now ($10 for admission or $30 to get a copy of James’ book as well).