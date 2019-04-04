WhatsApp Business app for iOS begins worldwide rollout

WhatsApp Business, a version of the messaging app that lets small businesses connect with their customers, is now rolling out worldwide on iOS. The free app launched on iOS last month but only in a limited number of countries. WhatsApp Business has been available on Android since last year.

Unlike the standard WhatsApp messaging app, WhatsApp Business lets business owners set up a profile to share company details like their email or store address, and also have access to greetings and away messages to manage interactions with customers (who contact them using the standard WhatsApp client). WhatsApp’s web interface is also supported by the app.

Not to be confused with the WhatsApp Business API

The WhatsApp Business app should not be confused with the WhatsApp Business API, a paid service designed for much larger companies. The API allows businesses to send out notifications like boarding passes and receipts, as well as respond to customer queries. It’s currently one of the few ways WhatsApp monetizes itself directly.

The WhatsApp Business App is available now in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico, the UK, and the US, and will be coming out across the rest of the world in the coming weeks.