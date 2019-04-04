Apple drops HomePod price down to $299

Apple has cut the price on the HomePod by $50, in what appears to be a permanent price drop from $349 to $299 for the smart speaker, via 9to5Mac.

This new discount isn’t the lowest HomePods price we’ve seen — last year saw holiday sales at retailers as low as $249 — but unlike those sales, the new price isn’t a temporary deal, which could help juice up sales of the pricey speaker. Still, at $299, it remains one of the more expensive smart speakers on the market, especially compared to products like the Google Home, Amazon’s Alexa, or the Sonos One.

The updated price still underlines the fact that Apple doesn’t have any budget options for integrating Siri into a smart home like Amazon and Google do with the Echo Dot and Home Mini products, respectively.

The price cut seems to be universal across the various regions where the HomePod is sold. (The UK price has dropped from £319 to £279, for example.) The price change is effective immediately on Apple’s website.