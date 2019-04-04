Roku is now selling premium subscriptions for HBO

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! You will now be able to watch the final season of the HBO series through Roku. The company announced today that it is adding HBO as a premium subscription through its Roku Channel.

Roku began selling premium add-on subscriptions to users back in January, allowing viewers to buy subscriptions for Showtime, Starz, Epix, and other networks. Users can pay for the channels directly through the Roku Channel. It’s a similar model to what Amazon does for Amazon Prime members and what Apple will do when it launches Apple TV Plus later this fall.

HBO’s subscription is comparable to what you’ll find through other services: users can sign up for a seven-day free trial. After that, they will be charged $14.99 a month. Roku is clearly looking to capitalize on the attention that the final season of Game of Thrones is garnering. The last six episodes will begin airing on April 14th.