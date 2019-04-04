Snapchat Stories are coming to Tinder and Houseparty

In a bid to attract more users and advertisers, Snap today said that its pioneering Stories product would soon be available for developers to insert into their own apps. Tinder and video chat app Houseparty are two of the companies that have agreed to put Snap Stories into their own products, with the Tinder integration expected sometime this summer.

The new integrations are part of App Stories, a new set of features inside Snap Kit, the company’s developer platform. When the integrations are live, people will be able to send stories created inside Snapchat to other apps. (It’s similar to the way you can share a Spotify track to your Instagram story.) It’s unclear how stories will appear inside apps like Tinder, as the integrations are still in development. While it seems like a natural place to put ads eventually, the company said the product would not include advertising at launch.

App Stories represents part of a suite of announcements Snap made for developers today at its partner summit in Hollywood. The company also plans to bring its popular Bitmoji avatars to more places, including Fitbit, where users will be able to add their personalized Bitmoji to their smartwatch watchfaces. The Bitmoji will change throughout the day depending on the user’s activity level and other environmental signals, Snap said. The company will also bring Bitmoji to Venmo, letting users comment back and forth on their payments with Bitmoji stickers.

Speaking of stickers, Snap is pushing its partners to build new integrations for its Stories product. Anchor will let you add a sticker about the podcast you just listened to, GoFundMe added a sticker to let you promote fundraisers to your Snapchat friends, and Netflix will let you share the show you’re currently watching to your story.

Snap also had one new advertising product to announce: the Snap Audience Network, a forthcoming service that will extend its advertising platform to other apps. When it launches later this year, other developers will be able to include Snap’s vertical ads in their own products and share revenue in an unspecified split. It’s a move that gives investors reason to believe Snap still has growth potential — although, for now, Snap said it has not signed up any partners to participate.