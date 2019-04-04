Gmail’s Smart Compose will now suggest email subjects based on what you’ve written

Google can now automatically suggest email subject lines for you through Gmail’s Smart Compose feature. The new ability arrived on Gmail today, moving us slightly closer to a future where we just use bots to replace our more mundane communications.

Smart Compose can already guess at the next part of your sentences based on your writing habits, offering suggestions when you’re about to ask someone “to revisit this next week,” or thanking them at the end of an email. It relies on machine learning to make its recommendations, which Google says “can cut down on the effort it takes for you to write emails and replies.”

After you type up the body of your email, Smart Compose may suggest a subject for the email based on its content. For example, Gmail could suggest the title “Happy Birthday!” for an email to a friend about making birthday plans.

The expanded Smart Compose feature is gradually rolling out to all Gmail users, and Google says it may take up to fifteen days to see it go live. Smart Compose is on by default, but you can toggle it on or off within settings.