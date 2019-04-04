Nintendo’s Labo VR kit will work with Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo has announced that two of its biggest Switch games will be updated to work with the cardboard Labo VR headset that’s releasing next week. Super Mario Odyssey will get a bonus mode with new “mini-missions” designed for VR, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild appears to be playable in its entirety except for the cutscenes.

It’s not immediately clear how either of these modes will work in practice — the Labo kit doesn’t have a head strap, so settling in for a multi-hour session of Breath of the Wild might prove challenging. But at the very least, these are probably going to drive a lot more interest in the VR kit than there was for previous Labo releases.

The modes will arrive in free updates to each game on April 25th, while the headset is coming out on April 12th priced at $39.99 for the base kit.