Apple canceled the AirPower, but it released the AirPods 2.

Google shut down Inbox and Google+, but it released Android Q Beta 2.

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discuss what Apple and Google’s next moves will be after clearing out some products.

We’ve also got some gadget news! Rumors of a potential AirPod competitor arise, 5G gets deployed in two cities, and, of course, Paul continues his weekly segment “A jaunty nega-notch.”

I’m sure there’s something I’m forgetting, so I guess you have to listen to the whole show to find out!

Stories discussed this week:

