Google Maps is borrowing another of Waze’s best features with traffic slowdown reporting

Being able to report incidents on the road, like traffic jams and accidents, has been a staple of Google-owned Waze for years, but it’s just in the past year made its way into the main Google Maps app, one feature at a time.

Now, according to 9to5Google, incident reporting has been updated in the latest version of the Android app to include traffic slowdown options. Prior to today, you were able to report crashes, police checkpoints, and speed cameras (much to the annoyance of law enforcement), but there was no option for manually inputting a traffic jam for other users to see.

Google Maps incident reporting adds slowdown option for traffic jams https://t.co/cm2hHBWeqH by @NexusBen pic.twitter.com/HgTirWnZZB — 9to5Google.com (@9to5Google) April 5, 2019

9to5Google notes that the feature should be rolling out this week. It’s not clear if it’s just arriving for Android users, or if iOS users will be getting the feature sometime soon as well. Google was not immediately available for comment on the feature’s availability.

Google Maps incident reporting was first added back in December after the feature was detailed numerous times in APK teardowns earlier in the year. The feature isn’t available to everyone, so it’s not clear how wide the rollout of a specific function within the incident reporting feature will be. Still, once it does arrive, Google Maps should get a much more useful, thanks to user-reported incidents on the road.