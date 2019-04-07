Saturday Night Live dreamed up some Game of Thrones spinoffs

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington hosted last night’s Saturday Night Live, and with the final season coming out in a week, there were plenty of references to the series. One funny sketch was a lineup of potential spinoffs for the series, including “Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit.”

With Game of Thrones coming to an end this season, HBO has already been hard at work figuring out what the future of that franchise might look like. At one point, George R.R. Martin revealed that HBO had five spinoff shows in development, and the network later ordered a pilot for one of them, which will set thousands of years before Game of Thrones.

With Harington hosting last night’s episode, SNL made some spinoff suggestions of its own. He spent his opening monologue fending off questions from his fellow Game of Thrones cast members about what would happen in the final season, Harry Potter, and where he’d be earning money from after the series ends, and took part in a sketch that imagined what HBO would do with the franchise after this final season ends. Suggestions included a moody teen drama called “Castle Black”, animated high-school comedy “Arya”, sitcom “The Queen of King’s Landing”, crossover shows “Cercei and the City,” “No Ballers,“ The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre,” children’s programming like “Dire Guys,” (a take on Paw Patrol) and “Hodor’s House.”

The best one of the lot, however, is “Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit,” because SNL was able to get Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T to play Westrosi versions of their own characters as they investigate a run-of-the-mill killing in King’s Landing. What really makes the episode is what seems to be a nod to John Mulaney’s bit about Ice-T’s character, “who still treats every case like it’s his first.”