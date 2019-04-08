Microsoft releases final Windows 10 May 2019 Update to testers

Microsoft is releasing its Windows 10 May 2019 Update to Release Preview ring testers today. This update is the next major release of Windows 10, and will be available to Release Preview ring testers ahead of a broader rollout next month. Microsoft is being more careful with its last-minute testing, after the previous October 2018 Update hit some file deletion issues.

Microsoft’s final build, 18362.30, is now available to download through Windows Update if you’ve opted into the Release Preview ring. This is the same update that will be launched on Windows Update to everyone next month. The Windows 10 May 2019 Update includes a new light theme for Windows 10, alongside Kaomoji support, a Windows sandbox feature, and the separation of Cortana and Windows search.

If you don’t want to wait for May to get the update, you can head into settings > Update & Security> Windows Insider Program and opt in to the “just fixes, apps, and drivers” Release Preview ring for Windows 10. This will immediately make the update appear in Windows Update, ahead of its release next month.