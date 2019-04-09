Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides can now be edited and shared within Dropbox

Dropbox Business now integrates directly with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides within G-Suite, letting you create and collaborate on files directly from within the file-sharing service’s interface. The functionality, which was first announced last year, lets you create a new Google file directly within Dropbox, after which it can be shared or searched like any other Dropbox file. Although the feature is currently exclusive to business users, Dropbox says it will eventually be available to everyone with a Dropbox and Google account.

Collaborative editing is still done through Google’s traditional editor and notifications about comments appear in the Dropbox system tray icon. As well as editing Google formats, you can also use Google’s interface to edit existing .docx, .xlsx, and .pptx files in addition to the existing Microsoft Office Online editor.

Sharing Google files works like sharing any other file over Dropbox. You can either share them on a one-off basis, or give access to them as part of a shared folder. The service also supports restricting access to within your Dropbox Business team. Recipients can be given the ability to edit a file, or can be given access on a read-only basis.

Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides can be created from either the Dropbox website, its Windows and Mac apps, or its system tray icon. Meanwhile, Dropbox’s mobile apps can only be used to manage and preview the files.

For now, the new functionality is exclusive to Dropbox Business and G-Suite accounts. If that’s you, then you can opt into the open beta for the new functionality starting today. You’ll be required to sign into both your Google and Dropbox accounts. Dropbox says that the integration will be available to all non-Business users with a Google account when it is released more generally.