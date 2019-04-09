Sekiro’s difficulty debate results in incredible ‘you cheated not only the game’ meme

Perhaps you’ve seen the rousing debate around FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice percolating across the internet these past couple of weeks. Maybe you’ve even engaged in a few “git guds” yourself. But no chapter in the ongoing controversy over whether the video game requires an easy mode (or whether your relationship with it really says anything meaningful about you as a human being) has been quite as satisfying as the “you cheated not only the game, but yourself” meme.

The already-infamous copypasta was said with seemingly earnest seriousness by a Twitter user late last week, in response to a PC Gamer article by journalist James Davenport detailing how he used a mod to cheat his way through the game’s punishing final boss. Apparently, according to the diehard Sekiro fan who spoke on behalf of his fellow hardcore gamers, titles like this are designed to be played only one way, and to deviate from that or to seek value in anything beyond the narrow sense of accomplishment through repeated failure is to disrespect the developer’s artistic ambition and to rob yourself of the one and only form of victory these games can provide. At least, that’s the generous reading. The not-so-generous one is that players like this can only enjoy these types of games with the knowledge that most other people cannot.

You cheated not only the game, but yourself.



You didn't grow.

You didn't improve.

You took a shortcut and gained nothing.



You experienced a hollow victory.

Nothing was risked and nothing was gained.



It's sad that you don't know the difference. https://t.co/upkhLSNQNO — Fetusberry 'Ass Bastard' Crunch (@Fetusberry) April 6, 2019

Davenport’s article, which has resulted in so much harassment that he’s left Twitter, was meant mostly as a first-person response to the easy mode debate around Sekiro, what it’s designed for, and the range of experiences and value you can extract from games like it. That conversation kicked off immediately following the game’s release in late March and has resulted in some genuinely fascinating discussion around accessibility and what interactive art can evoke in people when it’s designed specifically to challenge them and push them beyond their limits.

It’s also resulted in some truly condescending and obnoxious behavior, like the “you cheated not only the game” comment, by a subset of players who think the game and its difficulty are there only to make you feel superior. That latter situation has pushed a lot of the important discussions behind closed doors, which is truly unfortunate.

sorry for the negative tweet, dont at me:



RE: game difficulty discussion - all of the private spaces i frequent are filled with brilliant game designers having deep nuanced inspiring discussions about this b/c nobody feels comfortable saying anything public anymore.



that sucks. — Zach Gage (@helvetica) April 9, 2019

Thankfully, when the internet saw the melodramatic quote tweet, it responded in the only appropriate fashion — by meme-ing it into oblivion. Below are some of the best renditions of the copypasta, featuring some truly creative versions that will take you down memory lane if you, like basically every video game fan ever, once relied on a cheat or exploit in a game.

Koopa the Quick only respects REAL gamers. pic.twitter.com/AtK0B9gUQ2 — 心の怪盗Don (@skittflash) April 7, 2019

You cheated not only the game, but yourself.



You didn't grow.

You didn't improve.

You took a shortcut and gained nothing.



You experienced a hollow victory.

Nothing was risked and nothing was gained.



It's sad that you don't know the difference. pic.twitter.com/9Mn1GnGmVL — Elliott Gray (@elliottgray) April 8, 2019

pic.twitter.com/pOx7zpNXxJ — The Secret World of Alex Yiik (@sebmal) April 8, 2019