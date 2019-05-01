Ghost Rider and Helstrom are Hulu’s next two live-action Marvel shows

Marvel has announced two new live-action shows that will come to Hulu in 2020: Marvel’s Ghost Rider and Marvel’s Helstrom. They’ll join Marvel’s Runaways and the slate of animated Marvel shows that the two companies also recently announced.

Marvel’s Ghost Rider is actually a spinoff of sorts. It’ll focus on the version of the hero known as Robbie Reyes who previously appeared on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC (as opposed to the Johnny Blaze iteration of the character infamously played by Nicolas Cage). Casting has yet to be announced, but it’s easy to imagine that Gabriel Luna, who played Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., would continue to reprise the role.

More Marvel is on its way

Marvel’s Helstrom will tell the story of a pair of siblings, Daimon and Ana Helstrom, whose father was a “mysterious and powerful serial killer,” which, at least in the comics, is a bit of an understatement. There, the Helstrom children’s father is Satan. The show will see the two “track down the terrorizing worst of humanity,” in what one can only assume will be a fairly dark spin on the usual superhero story.

Fans of the Marvel movies will want to note that the two new shorts are being produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, which is an entirely separate division than Marvel Studios, which handles the films and the various upcoming Disney+ shows. In other words, don’t expect the same level of character and storyline crossover from the films here as you would for the Disney+ series.