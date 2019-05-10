Avengers: Endgame didn’t have a post-credits scene when it was first released, but that’s about to change — screenings will now come with the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home attached after the credits.

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, which is so full of Endgame spoilers that it came with its own spoiler warning, dropped earlier this week. Now, Endgame screenings will feature a message from Spider-Man actor Tom Holland suggesting audiences should hang around for a look at the trailer after the credits finish rolling on Endgame, according to Deadline. This is the first time since Endgame hit theaters on April 26th that a post-credits trailer will be featured.

Although adding a full-length trailer to a Marvel movie as a post-credits scene is rare, this isn’t the first time the studio has gone that route. The post-credits scene for Captain America: The First Avenger was a longer tease for The Avengers. Both instances are different from the post-credits teasers Marvel usually adds to its movies, which brought in new characters (such as Thanos appearing in The Avengers’ post-credits sequence) or future character development (like a quick glimpse of Winter Solider during the Black Panther post-credits sequence).

It’s a frustrating move, because Endgame doesn’t need a post-credits sequence. As The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg wrote in 2018:

As entertaining as the post-credit scenes are, and as savvy as they’ve been at linking the movies, it doesn’t change the fact that they’re essentially advertisements Marvel sticks at the back of every film to make sure fans never walk out of a theater without being sold on their next trip back. Somehow, the studio has managed to get fans to look forward to commercials, instead of finding them annoying. But even when they’re visual gags or Easter eggs, these stingers are still almost always meant to move viewers’ focus on to whatever comes next in the series, not to comment on what they just saw.

And that’s especially true considering that the post-credits sequence here is a trailer that’s already widely available online. There’s nothing inherently special about its placement, and it distracts from the convincing weight and finality of Endgame. But if you haven’t seen Endgame yet, and have avoided watching the spoiler-filled Far From Home trailer because of that, it appears you’ll be in luck this weekend.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 2nd.