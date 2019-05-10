Amazon Prime’s one-day shipping is already rolling out

Last month, Amazon revealed that it would be working to cut its free Prime shipping in half from two days down to one, and it appears the company has already started rolling out the feature in some areas, as spotted by SlickDeals.

The Verge has been able to confirm the new option showing up on various Prime items (as pictured below), with a new “Prime FREE One-Day” label replacing the usual two-day promise. The new one-day shipping times appear to be rolling out slowly — my account, for example, still promises two-day shipping, while my colleague Dan Seifert’s is already offering him the free one-day option.

While Amazon has offered free one-day and same-day shipping for Prime customers before, it’s been limited in the past to orders over $35. The new one-day standard that Amazon is working on offers that shipping speed to all Prime orders, similar to the current two-day version, with no price minimum.

Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky has previously promised that “it will take us a significant amount of time to achieve” one-day shipping across the board, so if you don’t have it yet, you might just need to be patient. But for some Prime customers, at least, instant gratification just got twice as fast.