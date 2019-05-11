HBO’s award-winning Big Little Lies is streaming free on YouTube all weekend

Weekends are made for spending time with family, taking in the great outdoors and, if you’re like me, spending time on the couch binging good television series. HBO has made that last option even better, making the entire first season of Big Little Lies available to watch for free on YouTube this weekend.

Big Little Lies, a miniseries based on a book of the same name, follows a group of close-knit friends in Monterey Bay, California as secrets unravel and deadly incidents occur. When a murder takes place, everyone in town becomes suspect. As more information comes to light, it’s clear the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death are more dire than first thought.

The show garnered attention when it first debuted in 2017, mostly for its stellar A-list cast: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, and Alexander Skarsgård. It was an immediate success for the network, taking home multiple Golden Globes and Emmy awards, including for Best Miniseries.

The season is available to stream on HBO Now, as well, but for those who don’t want to subscribe to the network’s streaming service, this is the best way to catch up. HBO already does this with episodes of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Big Little Lies’ highly anticipated second season, which sees the majority of the cast return alongside newcomer to the series, Meryl Streep, premieres on HBO on June 9.