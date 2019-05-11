Instagram appears to be testing stickers with song lyrics

It looks as though Instagram is testing a new feature for stickers in its Stories feature: music lyrics that play out along with a video.

Jane Manchun Wong spotted the feature back in April, and demonstrated it in a short video on Twitter, showing lyrics from Rick Ashley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” alongside the music video.

Instagram is working on Lyrics Stickers pic.twitter.com/DWF1xUZBPX — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 19, 2019

Instagram brought music to its Stories feature last summer, allowing users to add background music to accompany their posts. Users can add music to the post, and customize it with specific clips for certain pictures or videos. In December, Instagram added some additional musical features, allowing users to respond to questions with songs, along with countdowns and question stickers for live videos.