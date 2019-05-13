Lenovo’s new ThinkBook line offers ThinkPad-level features at a lower price point

Lenovo’s ThinkPads are some of the best laptops you can buy, but they’re also some of the company’s pricier devices, with the average ThinkPad starting at above the $1,000 mark. Though the company has released more affordable options, it’s now introducing an entirely new line of ThinkBook laptops that combines the best of ThinkPad features at a price point that’s a bit more approachable.

The ThinkBook line starts at $729, and is aimed at small businesses that want enterprise-level security in a consumer-friendly body. The collection launches with the ThinkBook 13S and 14S, both outfitted with TPM 2.0 security chips, fingerprint readers, webcam shutters, and dedicated buttons for Skype. Both can support up to Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7 processors, AMD Radeon 540X graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, and run Windows 10 Pro. The $749 ThinkBook 14S base configuration starts at 8GB memory instead of the ThinkBook 13S’s 4GB, but the 14S has slightly shorter battery life. Their screen sizes are 13 inches and 14 inches, respectively, as you may have guessed by their names.

Both laptops are expected to ship later this month, but if you’re willing to spend the extra bucks, the company has also updated its ThinkPad X1 Extreme with support for up to 9th Gen Core i9 processors, Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, and an optional 4K OLED display. The second-generation X1 Extreme is expected to be available in July, starting at $1,499.