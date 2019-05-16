Amazon is now selling Google’s Pixel 3A and 3A XL

For the first time ever, Amazon is directly selling one of Google’s Pixel phones — two of them, actually. The leading online retailer has begun offering the Pixel 3A and 3A XL at their respective $399 and $479 price points. These are “sold by Amazon.com” in the US, not by a third-party Amazon seller. Free shipping for Prime members applies.

It doesn’t seem that Amazon is selling the regular Pixel 3 and 3 XL at this time, however. The end of Verizon’s exclusivity deal with Google led to other US carriers selling both the newer 3A handsets and the midcycle Pixel 3 devices. Maybe Amazon decided that it didn’t make much sense to offer the flagship at a point when most people who would buy it, well, probably already have.

Amazon adding the Pixel 3A to its unlocked phone lineup is yet another sign of the improving relationship between itself and Google. Last month, both companies announced a resolution to a stubborn standoff that kept YouTube off of Amazon’s Fire TV platform for more than a year. YouTube will return to Fire TV later this year, and Amazon will add Chromecast support to its Prime Video mobile app after having ignored the feature previously.

Buying the Pixel 3A or 3A XL through Amazon might not be your best bet right now, however. Retailers, including Best Buy and B&H, are still offering $100 gift cards with the purchase of either device. Amazon isn’t tossing in that incentive, and for whatever reason, the company’s stock of the new Pixels seems a little constrained at the moment.