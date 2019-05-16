Watch the first trailer for The CW’s Batwoman

The latest entry in The CW’s Arrowverse is coming later this fall: Batwoman. At its upfronts presentation today, the network unveiled a first trailer for its next superhero series.

This particular version of Batwoman follows Kate Kane (played by Orange Is The New Black’s Ruby Rose) — cousin to Bruce Wayne, who happens to be missing — as she leaves Gotham City in the midst of a crime wave. Her father, Jacob Kane, steps in with his private security firm, Crows Private Security, and sends his daughter away for her own safety. Kate returns home to find that her girlfriend, Crow security officer Sophie Moore, has been captured by a gang, and she takes up the mantle that Batman left behind when he vanished.

The series will air this fall alongside ‘Supergirl’

The network officially greenlit the series earlier this month (and unveiled a very brief teaser trailer), and it’ll air alongside Supergirl on Sunday nights later this fall. The trailer nicely sets up the formula that The CW has used with a bunch of its DC adaptations: a central hero steps up to take on crime, supported by a small team of technically minded friends and allies.

That formula has worked well for the network, starting with Arrow in 2012, and CW has steadily grown its franchise of interconnected DC shows to include The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl, which started on CBS and then migrated to The CW. The universe also managed to bring in NBC’s short-lived Constantine for a crossover. As it joins this interconnected universe, Batwoman looks like it’ll help fill the void that will soon be left by Arrow, which will end with its eighth season this fall.

The CW has been crossing these shows over regularly with big, multi-episode events, and last December, it used its “Elseworlds” crossover to introduce Kane and her alter ego, which brought together characters from The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl.

During its upfronts, The CW also announced that its next big crossover event will take place this fall: an adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths, which Arrow and The Flash began setting up with their recent season finales, according to EW. That crossover looks to be the network’s biggest to date, weighing in at nearly six hours, and will include Arrow, Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.