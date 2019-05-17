This week on The Vergecast, senior reporter Adi Robertson joins the show to discuss a lot of news relating to tech and policy in America, including the White House’s new tool to report censorship on social media and the escalating tariffs between the US and China.
But before we get into all of that, Dieter Bohn leads the show with his OnePlus 7 Pro and Pixel 3A reviews, followed by a new “foldable PC” by Lenovo, and an update on how those 5G tests are doing.
Host Nilay Patel and the crew close the show with the never-ending-but-not-as-extreme-as-a-trade-war streaming wars update.
There’s a whole lot more in between all of that, so listen closely to stay informed.
(Unfortunately, due to breaking gadget news, Paul Miller’s weekly segment “Dongletown, USA” did not air. Instead, it was replaced by “Keyboard in the front club.”)
Stories mentioned on the show this week:
- One month ago, Foxconn said its innovation centers weren’t empty — they still are
- Verizon’s 5G network is now hitting gigabit download speeds
- The new Apple TV app launches today on iOS, Apple TV, and Samsung TVs
- Facebook will increase pay for its contractors in North America
- Samsung’s Galaxy Home missed its April launch date, and the company won’t say why
- Google Pixel 3A review: a $399 phone with a great camera
- OnePlus 7 Pro review: proof that other big phones cost too much
- White House launches tool to report censorship on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter
- Donald Trump is short-circuiting the electronics industry
- Phones and laptops are next to be hit by Trump’s China tariff hikes
- White House cracks down on Huawei equipment sales with executive order
- FCC commissioner calls for investigation into Chinese telecoms operating in US networks
- HP’s new dual-screen gaming laptop lets you watch Twitch and play simultaneously
- What does it cost to compete with Disney and Netflix? Quibi bets $2 billion
- Disney wants full control of Hulu, but it doesn’t want to lose any shows
- Comcast is giving Disney full control of Hulu
