Game of Thrones Hope Chest: should Daenerys be saved?

Game of Thrones has never been about giving readers or viewers what they most want. Its author and screenwriters prefer to build fan expectations, then overturn them for narrative impact and, sometimes, pure shock value. Yet, fans maintain hope that at least a few of the characters will reach satisfying, well-deserved endings. So it’s time for the return of Game of Thrones Hope Chest, the weekly poll where we put all of our hopes together in one place. We aren’t asking what you think is going to happen on Game of Thrones. We’re asking: what do you most hope to see happen.

This week, there’s really just one question: do you want to see Daenerys Targaryen saved? That raises a host of other minor questions, including can she be saved, and should she be? In Game of Thrones’ penultimate episode, “The Bells,” she slaughters thousands of people in what amounts to be a whim and a tantrum. She’s been set up as potentially dangerous and power-mad over the course of the show, but she’s still never proven herself capable of mass-murdering children and non-combatants — until now. Is there any way for her to come back from what she’s done?

Fan theories say either Jon Snow or Arya Stark are being set up to kill Dany in the finale. In Jon’s case, it’s to protect Westeros, and in Arya’s case, it’s as vengeance for the deaths she saw while trying to escape Dany’s attack. Is there any other option, building on seven years of TV instead of seven minutes? Or at this point, do you just want to see Daenerys dead?