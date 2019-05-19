 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch the first Westworld 3 trailer

With Game of Thrones over, it’s time to build the hype for HBO’s next huge series

By Vlad Savov

The buildup to the hotly anticipated Game of Thrones finale featured a suitably high-profile trailer from HBO: the debut of a Westworld III video teaser. Set to air in 2020, the third season of Westworld looks like a real departure from the original two, leaving the confines of the robot-populated fantasy playground for a more conventional futuristic setting. Which is, of course, still richly populated with robots.

Featuring Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage” as a soundtrack and a distressed Aaron Paul searching for authenticity in a synthetic world, this trailer is full of foreboding and unease, but it wouldn’t be Westworld without those things.

