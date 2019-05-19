Watch the first Westworld 3 trailer

The buildup to the hotly anticipated Game of Thrones finale featured a suitably high-profile trailer from HBO: the debut of a Westworld III video teaser. Set to air in 2020, the third season of Westworld looks like a real departure from the original two, leaving the confines of the robot-populated fantasy playground for a more conventional futuristic setting. Which is, of course, still richly populated with robots.

Featuring Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage” as a soundtrack and a distressed Aaron Paul searching for authenticity in a synthetic world, this trailer is full of foreboding and unease, but it wouldn’t be Westworld without those things.