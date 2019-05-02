Everything coming to Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Now in May

May is as good a month as any to dive into new fandoms. If you’re not already caught up with Game of Thrones, it’s still possible to block out the spoilers and binge all eight seasons before the finale airs on May 19th. Not only is HBO pulling out all the stops in what should be an epic battle, it’s also giving fans one last farewell in Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which airs on May 26th.
But there’s more to life than Game of Thrones. For people who’ve spent years avoiding it — or have watched it all and are looking for something new on HBO — May sees the premiere of Chernobyl, a five-part dramatization of the 1986 nuclear accident. Based on first-person accounts, government reports and books, and interviews, Chernobyl promises to be a realistic portrayal of a horrific event, one of the worst man-made disasters in history.
Other highlights for this month: the adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s beloved novel Good Omens is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The plot summary is great: an angel and a demon must work together to stop the world from ending, but they’ve lost the Antichrist, who’s an 11-year-old boy. David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, and Nick Offerman star in it. Is it typecasting at this point to feature Tennant as a demon?
The Punisher and the 2008 movie Punisher: War Zone are arriving on Hulu and Amazon, in case you haven’t already caught the series on Netflix, but be warned, people consider it quite the slog. For a more entertaining slice of heroism, My Hero Academia’s third season is premiering on Hulu. It’s the tale of a young kid who’s always wanted to be a hero, but had absolutely no powers to speak of. Somehow, he meets his hero, who tells him that maybe things aren’t as bleak as they seem. Like other lighthearted superhero anime, it’s sometimes sappy, sometimes slapstick comedy.
Coming to Hulu
May 1st
- Anger Management
- Bait Shop
- Billboard Dad
- The Big Kahuna
- The Birdcage
- Black Rain
- Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Breakdown
- Bully
- The Burrowers
- Catacombs
- Cecil B. Demented
- Center Stage
- Chocolat
- Chuck & Buck
- Clerks
- Dazed and Confused
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
- El Pantra
- The English Patient
- Fair Game
- Fatal Attraction
- Flashdance
- The Green Mile
- Ground Control
- Happy Endings
- Happy-Go-Lucky
- Hardware
- Harsh Times
- Hoodlum
- Hunt for the Skinwalker
- Imagine Me and You
- Julie & Julia
- Kazaam
- The Krays
- Kygo: Stole the Show
- Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies
- Larger than Life
- The Landing
- The Last Animals
- Le Divorce
- The Lucky Ones
- Made
- Major League
- Man of the House
- Mermaids
- My Five Wives
- New Guy
- Nick of Time
- The Night We Never Met
- Passport to Paris
- Possums
- The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
- Repo! The Genetic Opera
- Rollerball
- Rollerball (2002)
- Shaolin Soccer
- Show of Force
- The Sicilian
- Slow Burn
- Spirit
- Star Kid
- Steak this Movie
- Switching Goals
- The Time Machine
- The Toybox
- Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
- Thirteen
- Twelve Monkeys
- Twice Upon a Yesterday
- Under Siege
- Wargames
- Welcome to Mercy
- Zombieland
May 2nd
- Dies Irae, season 1
May 3rd
- Into the Dark: All that We Destroy, episode 8
- Don’t Believe the Hype, season 1
- Everything’s For Sale, season 1
- Jobs Unlisted, season 1
- Price the Hype, season 1
- The Yellow Handkerchief
May 4th
- Drunk History, season 6a
- Painkillers
- The Clovehitch Killer
May 6th
- Crash
- Unicorn
May 7th
- My Hero Academia, season 3a
May 8th
- Hillbilly
May 9th
- Action Point
May 10th
- Dinosaur 13
May 11th
- Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, season 6
- Above Majestic
- Driver X
- Funny Cow
- One Million American Dreams
- Swimming With Men
May 12th
- Claws, season 2
May 13th
- Angels of Death, season 1
May 14th
- The Bachelorette, season 15 premiere
- The Romantics
May 15th
- Big Bad BBQ Brawl, season 2
- Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction, season 4
- Burgers, Brews & ‘Que, seasons 1-3
- Cash Cab, season 13
- Counting On, seasons 2-3
- Diesel Brothers, seasons 3-4
- Eat, Sleep, BBQ, season 1
- Four Weddings, seasons 7-8
- I Found the Gown, seasons 2-3
- La Promesa, season 1
- Love It or List It, season 12
- The Little Couple, seasons 11-12
- A Breath Away
- Astral
- Beautiful Girls
- Egg
- Getting Grace
- Iris
- Little Voice
May 16th
- MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, part 1
- Knocked Up
May 17th
- Catch-22, series premiere
- Punisher: War Zone
- The Punisher
May 18th
- Thanks for Sharing
- The Riot and the Dance: Earth
May 20th
- Federal Hill
May 21st
- Preacher, season 3
- Bernie the Dolphin
- Jesus’ Son
May 22nd
- Tracers
May 23rd
- Baywatch
- MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, part 2
- Backtrace
- Lulu on the Bridge
May 26th
- Morning Glory
May 27th
- Broad City, season 5
- The Frozen Ground
May 28th
- Against the Clock
May 29th
- America’s Got Talent, season 14 premiere
- Songland, series premiere
- The Terror, season 1
May 30th
- American Ninja Warrior, season 11 premiere
- Angie Tribeca, season 4
Leaving Hulu
May 31st
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
- A Fistful of Dollars
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- American Beauty
- Area 51
- Astro Boy
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
- Batman Begins
- Black Sheep
- Blue Velvet
- Boomerang
- Breakheart Pass
- Bright Lights, Big City
- Bushwhacked
- Carriers
- Death at a Funeral
- Destiny Turns on the Radio
- Deuces Wild
- Dirty Work
- Double Jeopardy
- Drunk Wedding
- Edward Scissorhands
- Equilibrium
- Fire in the Sky
- Firstborn
- For a Few Dollars More
- Funny about Love
- Glory Road
- Hot Pursuit
- Impostor
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Jersey Girl
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Mystic Pizza
- Office Space
- Perfect Creature
- Practical Magic
- Red Corner
- Regarding Henry
- Saved!
- Shaolin Warrior
- Shirley Valentine
- Sideways
- Silence
- Small Soldiers
- Tapeheads
- Time Toys
- Toys
- Tristan & Isolde
- Two Weeks Notice
- Universal Soldier
- Vice
- Waterworld
- What a Girl Wants
- Windtalkers
- Witness
- World’s Greatest Dad
- Yes Man
Coming to Amazon Prime Video
May 1st
- Shanghai
May 2nd
- The Yellow Handkerchief
May 3rd
- Suspiria
May 5th
- Crash
May 8th
- Action Point
May 9th
- Dinosaur 13
May 10th
- Sneaky Pete, season 3
- Wishenpoof, season 2c
May 13th
- The Romantics
May 14th
- King of Thieves
May 15th
- Yardie
May 16th
- Punisher: War Zone
- The Punisher
May 17th
- Fleabag, season 2
- The Durrells, season 3
- Poldark, season 4
May 19th
- Federal Hill
May 20th
- Jesus’ Son
May 22nd
- Lulu on the Bridge
May 25th
- Morning Glory
May 26th
- The Frozen Ground
May 31st
- Antitrust
- Awaiting
- Blaze You Out
- Body of Evidence
- Cougars Inc.
- Deadtime Stories
- Emperor
- Eulogy
- F/X
- F/X2
- Super Dragon - Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung
- Flawless
- Fluke
- Forbidden Ground
- Free Money
- Friday Night Lights
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th Part 2
- Friday the 13th Part III
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
- Fun Size
- Good Omens
- Shaolin Drunk Fighter - Gimunsayukbang
- Hart’s War
- I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
- Jennifer Eight
- Lost and Delirious
- Chinese Hercules - Ma tou da jue dou
- Mission: Impossible
- Murimgori
- N.Y.C. Underground
- Night of the Living Dead 3D
- Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
- Patriot Games
- Planes, Trains & Automobiles
- Private Parts
- Reservoir Dogs
- Shaolin vs. Lama - Shao Lin dou La Ma
- Woman Avenger - Shi mei chu ma
- Tao tie gong
- The ‘Burbs
- The Big Wedding
- The Constant Gardener
- The Doors
- The Ghostwriter
- The Gift
- The Letter
- The Lonely Man
- The People vs. George Lucas
- The Puffy Chair
- The Secret of NIMH
- Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot
- X+Y
Coming to HBO Now
May 1st
- The Adventures of the Panda Warrior
- Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
- Amelie
- Arachnophobia
- Away from Her
- Blinded by the Lights
- Bruno
- Captivity
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader
- Conan the Barbarian
- Conan the Destroyer
- The Danish Girl
- Deadpool 2 (Once Upon a Deadpool Extended Version)
- Honey
- Insidious: The Last Key
- In the Bedroom
- The Jackal
- La piel de ayer
- The Little Penguin Pororo’s Racing Adventure
- Malabar
- Meet the Fockers
- My Dog Skip
- Phantoms
- Predators
- Puss in Boots
- The Shipping News
- Skinwalkers
- Spymate
- The Stepford Wives
- Tupac: Resurrection
May 3rd
- At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
May 4th
- The Predator
- The Shop
May 6th
- Chernobyl, miniseries premiere
- Halwa
- Moonwalk With Me
- Signs
- Zoetic
May 7th
- Foster
May 8th
- El Amparo
May 10th
- Make Love Great Again
May 11th
- My Dad Wrote a Porno
- Night School
May 12th
- Veep, series finale
May 14th
- What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, parts 1 and 2
May 18th
- Smallfoot
May 19th
- 12 Strong
- Game of Thrones, series finale
May 24th
- Mi querida cofradia
May 25th
- Halloween
May 26th
- Game of Thrones: The Last Watch
May 28th
- Running with Beto
May 31st
- Deadwood
- Psi, season 4 finale
Leaving HBO Now
May 28th
- George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead
May 31st
- Anywhere But Here
- The Book of Eli
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Couples Retreat
- The Descent (Extended Version)
- The Descent: Part 2
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut)
- The Emperor’s Club
- Firewall
- Game Night
- Get Him to the Greek
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- The Hangover
- Hard Candy
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Inception
- Invincible
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Love Happens
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Megamind
- Phenomenon
- The Post
- Shine
- Sorority Boys
- Step Up
- Tightrope
- Tooth Fairy
- Volcano
- X2
