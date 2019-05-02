Everything coming to Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Now in May

May is as good a month as any to dive into new fandoms. If you’re not already caught up with Game of Thrones, it’s still possible to block out the spoilers and binge all eight seasons before the finale airs on May 19th. Not only is HBO pulling out all the stops in what should be an epic battle, it’s also giving fans one last farewell in Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which airs on May 26th.

But there’s more to life than Game of Thrones. For people who’ve spent years avoiding it — or have watched it all and are looking for something new on HBO — May sees the premiere of Chernobyl, a five-part dramatization of the 1986 nuclear accident. Based on first-person accounts, government reports and books, and interviews, Chernobyl promises to be a realistic portrayal of a horrific event, one of the worst man-made disasters in history.

Other highlights for this month: the adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s beloved novel Good Omens is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The plot summary is great: an angel and a demon must work together to stop the world from ending, but they’ve lost the Antichrist, who’s an 11-year-old boy. David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, and Nick Offerman star in it. Is it typecasting at this point to feature Tennant as a demon?

Superhero series: some grim and some light

The Punisher and the 2008 movie Punisher: War Zone are arriving on Hulu and Amazon, in case you haven’t already caught the series on Netflix, but be warned, people consider it quite the slog. For a more entertaining slice of heroism, My Hero Academia’s third season is premiering on Hulu. It’s the tale of a young kid who’s always wanted to be a hero, but had absolutely no powers to speak of. Somehow, he meets his hero, who tells him that maybe things aren’t as bleak as they seem. Like other lighthearted superhero anime, it’s sometimes sappy, sometimes slapstick comedy.

Coming to Hulu

May 1st

Anger Management

Bait Shop

Billboard Dad

The Big Kahuna

The Birdcage

Black Rain

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Breakdown

Bully

The Burrowers

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Center Stage

Chocolat

Chuck & Buck

Clerks

Dazed and Confused

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

El Pantra

The English Patient

Fair Game

Fatal Attraction

Flashdance

The Green Mile

Ground Control

Happy Endings

Happy-Go-Lucky

Hardware

Harsh Times

Hoodlum

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Imagine Me and You

Julie & Julia

Kazaam

The Krays

Kygo: Stole the Show

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Larger than Life

The Landing

The Last Animals

Le Divorce

The Lucky Ones

Made

Major League

Man of the House

Mermaids

My Five Wives

New Guy

Nick of Time

The Night We Never Met

Passport to Paris

Possums

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper

Repo! The Genetic Opera

Rollerball

Rollerball (2002)

Shaolin Soccer

Show of Force

The Sicilian

Slow Burn

Spirit

Star Kid

Steak this Movie

Switching Goals

The Time Machine

The Toybox

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

Thirteen

Twelve Monkeys

Twice Upon a Yesterday

Under Siege

Wargames

Welcome to Mercy

Zombieland

May 2nd

Dies Irae, season 1

May 3rd

Into the Dark: All that We Destroy, episode 8

Don’t Believe the Hype, season 1

Everything’s For Sale, season 1

Jobs Unlisted, season 1

Price the Hype, season 1

The Yellow Handkerchief

May 4th

Drunk History, season 6a

Painkillers

The Clovehitch Killer

May 6th

Crash

Unicorn

May 7th

My Hero Academia, season 3a

May 8th

Hillbilly

May 9th

Action Point

May 10th

Dinosaur 13

May 11th

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, season 6

Above Majestic

Driver X

Funny Cow

One Million American Dreams

Swimming With Men

May 12th

Claws, season 2

May 13th

Angels of Death, season 1

May 14th

The Bachelorette, season 15 premiere

The Romantics

May 15th

Big Bad BBQ Brawl, season 2

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction, season 4

Burgers, Brews & ‘Que, seasons 1-3

Cash Cab, season 13

Counting On, seasons 2-3

Diesel Brothers, seasons 3-4

Eat, Sleep, BBQ, season 1

Four Weddings, seasons 7-8

I Found the Gown, seasons 2-3

La Promesa, season 1

Love It or List It, season 12

The Little Couple, seasons 11-12

A Breath Away

Astral

Beautiful Girls

Egg

Getting Grace

Iris

Little Voice

May 16th

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, part 1

Knocked Up

May 17th

Catch-22, series premiere

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

May 18th

Thanks for Sharing

The Riot and the Dance: Earth

May 20th

Federal Hill

May 21st

Preacher, season 3

Bernie the Dolphin

Jesus’ Son

May 22nd

Tracers

May 23rd

Baywatch

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, part 2

Backtrace

Lulu on the Bridge

May 26th

Morning Glory

May 27th

Broad City, season 5

The Frozen Ground

May 28th

Against the Clock

May 29th

America’s Got Talent, season 14 premiere

Songland, series premiere

The Terror, season 1

May 30th

American Ninja Warrior, season 11 premiere

Angie Tribeca, season 4

Leaving Hulu

May 31st

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

A Fistful of Dollars

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Beauty

Area 51

Astro Boy

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Batman Begins

Black Sheep

Blue Velvet

Boomerang

Breakheart Pass

Bright Lights, Big City

Bushwhacked

Carriers

Death at a Funeral

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Deuces Wild

Dirty Work

Double Jeopardy

Drunk Wedding

Edward Scissorhands

Equilibrium

Fire in the Sky

Firstborn

For a Few Dollars More

Funny about Love

Glory Road

Hot Pursuit

Impostor

Inventing the Abbotts

Jersey Girl

Little Miss Sunshine

Mystic Pizza

Office Space

Perfect Creature

Practical Magic

Red Corner

Regarding Henry

Saved!

Shaolin Warrior

Shirley Valentine

Sideways

Silence

Small Soldiers

Tapeheads

Time Toys

Toys

Tristan & Isolde

Two Weeks Notice

Universal Soldier

Vice

Waterworld

What a Girl Wants

Windtalkers

Witness

World’s Greatest Dad

Yes Man

Coming to Amazon Prime Video

May 1st

Shanghai

May 2nd

The Yellow Handkerchief

May 3rd

Suspiria

May 5th

Crash

May 8th

Action Point

May 9th

Dinosaur 13

May 10th

Sneaky Pete, season 3

Wishenpoof, season 2c

May 13th

The Romantics

May 14th

King of Thieves

May 15th

Yardie

May 16th

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

May 17th

Fleabag, season 2

The Durrells, season 3

Poldark, season 4

May 19th

Federal Hill

May 20th

Jesus’ Son

May 22nd

Lulu on the Bridge

May 25th

Morning Glory

May 26th

The Frozen Ground

May 31st

Antitrust

Awaiting

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Cougars Inc.

Deadtime Stories

Emperor

Eulogy

F/X

F/X2

Super Dragon - Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung

Flawless

Fluke

Forbidden Ground

Free Money

Friday Night Lights

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Fun Size

Good Omens

Shaolin Drunk Fighter - Gimunsayukbang

Hart’s War

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Jennifer Eight

Lost and Delirious

Chinese Hercules - Ma tou da jue dou

Mission: Impossible

Murimgori

N.Y.C. Underground

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Private Parts

Reservoir Dogs

Shaolin vs. Lama - Shao Lin dou La Ma

Woman Avenger - Shi mei chu ma

Tao tie gong

The ‘Burbs

The Big Wedding

The Constant Gardener

The Doors

The Ghostwriter

The Gift

The Letter

The Lonely Man

The People vs. George Lucas

The Puffy Chair

The Secret of NIMH

Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot

X+Y

Coming to HBO Now

May 1st

The Adventures of the Panda Warrior

Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs

Amelie

Arachnophobia

Away from Her

Blinded by the Lights

Bruno

Captivity

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader

Conan the Barbarian

Conan the Destroyer

The Danish Girl

Deadpool 2 (Once Upon a Deadpool Extended Version)

Honey

Insidious: The Last Key

In the Bedroom

The Jackal

La piel de ayer

The Little Penguin Pororo’s Racing Adventure

Malabar

Meet the Fockers

My Dog Skip

Phantoms

Predators

Puss in Boots

The Shipping News

Skinwalkers

Spymate

The Stepford Wives

Tupac: Resurrection

May 3rd

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

May 4th

The Predator

The Shop

May 6th

Chernobyl, miniseries premiere

Halwa

Moonwalk With Me

Signs

Zoetic

May 7th

Foster

May 8th

El Amparo

May 10th

Make Love Great Again

May 11th

My Dad Wrote a Porno

Night School

May 12th

Veep, series finale

May 14th

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, parts 1 and 2

May 18th

Smallfoot

May 19th

12 Strong

Game of Thrones, series finale

May 24th

Mi querida cofradia

May 25th

Halloween

May 26th

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

May 28th

Running with Beto

May 31st

Deadwood

Psi, season 4 finale

Leaving HBO Now

May 28th

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead

May 31st

Anywhere But Here

The Book of Eli

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Couples Retreat

The Descent (Extended Version)

The Descent: Part 2

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut)

The Emperor’s Club

Firewall

Game Night

Get Him to the Greek

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Hangover

Hard Candy

He’s Just Not That Into You

Inception

Invincible

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Love Happens

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Megamind

Phenomenon

The Post

Shine

Sorority Boys

Step Up

Tightrope

Tooth Fairy

Volcano

X2