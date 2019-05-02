Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2019

Whether it is for a parent or significant other, it can often be difficult to come up with great gift ideas. So using the expertise of The Verge’s staff, we’ve put together a list of some things we think would make great Mother’s Day gifts, or might give you inspiration for your own Mother’s Day gift idea.

These are things that have either served the staff well, or are things they wish they had. And so, compiled below is a list of 13 things from Popsockets at around $10 to the Mondaine Essence Watch at $175 that would be a great gift for any parent at any reasonable price point.

Bedside essentials pocket

For those limited on space, this bedside pocket is a great way to consolidate lots of gear without requiring a whole nightstand. Price: ~$16



Uncommon Goods

Bonavita electric kettle

The sleek gooseneck spout lets you pour with precision to make pour-over coffee. It’s an elegant way to start your morning. Price: ~$100



Amazon

Walmart

Cuisinart Classic Enameled Cast Iron

Cast iron skillets are fantastic, and his enameled pan offers all the benefits of cast iron, without having to worry about taking proper care of the seasoning, making cleanup and prep even easier. Price: ~$40



Amazon

Walmart

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon’s latest Paperwhite is its best one yet, with an improved design and waterproofing, making it perfect for catching up on some books at the beach this summer. Price: ~$130



Amazon

Mexican falsa blanket

The perfect gift is the thing they didn’t realize they needed. These brightly colored throws are pretty enough to spruce up any space, and inexpensive enough that no one is going to be mad if anything gets spilled all over them. Price: ~$23



Benevolence LA

Mondaine Essence Watch

Mondaine’s watches offer a clean, simple style based on Swiss railway clocks. They look good for casual or formal wear. Price: ~$175



Mondaine

Nautica carry-on suitcase

For whatever your travel plans might be, you always need a good, dependable piece of luggage. This Nautica suitcase is small enough to carry on a plane, surprisingly sturdy, and the spinner wheels make it easy to roll around in multiple directions. Price: ~$100



Amazon

iRobot® Roomba® i7+

Spend more time doing what you love — without living in a mess. The iRobot Roomba i7+ manages smart mapping of your entire home, automatic bin-emptying, and convenient app and voice controls. Price: $949.99



iRobot

Popsocket

This decorative round disk attaches (and reattaches) via suction to the back of your phone. It folds out accordion-style to provide a useful handhold or stand to prop your phone on a flat surface. Pop the disk back in to get it out of the way — or just for the fun of it. Price: ~$10



Popsocket

ThinOptics glasses

If you’re always misplacing your reading glasses, these will make sure you never struggle to read the fine print: the foldable glasses hang from your keychain or sit in your wallet. Price: ~$25



ThinOptics

Uniqlo slippers

A cozy pair of slippers can not only keep your toes toasty, but protect your feet from errant Legos and coffee table-stubbing mishaps. Price: ~$15



Uniqlo

Wax melter

Wax melters are perfect for when you want to have the smell of a scented candle without the open flame. And unlike a candle, you can get more than one use from the wax. Price: ~$25



Amazon

Walmart

Modern Picnic The Luncher

An insulated lunch bag can still look professional, especially if it’s made of easy-to-clean “vegan leather.” Price: ~$149



Modern Picnic

Verge merch

Maybe you want to get your Mom a nice shirt or hoodie with a cool design? Or a new mug for your morning coffee or tea? We have all that and more in the Verge store! Use promo code Mom2019 for 25 percent off your order. Price: $10 to $45



The Verge Store

