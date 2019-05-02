Tinder now lets you find fellow music festival hotties

Tinder is launching a new feature for all users today called Festival Mode that’ll let users add a badge to their profile that advertises the music festivals they’ll attend this summer. The app will prompt users to make a selection on the Festival Mode card, which will give other users a heads-up that they’ll be at a festival and potentially willing to meet.

Users will be able to select from 12 festivals in both the US and UK, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, EDC Las Vegas, and Lovebox. Each festival option will open up three weeks prior to the event. The app will prioritize potential matches who are planning to attend the same festival and will show people from around the world who will be there — even if they’re outside a user’s location preferences.

Tinder says in its release that it already noticed Tinder downloads increasing during festivals. App activity increased up to 300 times the norm during Bonnaroo last year, the company says. In addition to the digital feature, the company will also run a brand activation at certain festivals that’ll include photo ops as well as the chance to win VIP upgrades and merch.

The product release follows Tinder’s launch of Spring Break mode for its Tinder U users. That feature worked similarly in that students could select where they were planning to travel for spring break and then would receive a badge on their profile. Ideally, people would use the event as an excuse to meet up in person.