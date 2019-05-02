Bloodstained’s new trailer shows how far the Castlevania-style game has come

It’s been a long time coming for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the crowdfunded gothic action game from acclaimed Castlevania director Koji Igarashi. If you’re wondering what the holdup has been — the game was successfully crowdfunded back in 2015, after all, and it has seen multiple delays since then — the latest trailer for the game is a surprisingly honest answer. After highlighting a number of negative fan comments about the game’s visual style, the video shows side-by-side comparisons revealing much more detailed and attractive graphics. At one point, Igarashi even smashes a glass of wine and proclaims, “I will prove them wrong!”

While there have been plenty of Castlevania-style adventures in the indie space, the actual franchise has mostly gone dormant at developer Konami (aside from the surprisingly solid Netflix series). According to Igarashi, it was this absence that led him to jump back into gothic action games with Bloodstained. “It wasn’t really about me,” he told The Verge back in 2017. “The genre was dying during that time when I quit Konami. But [the fans’] voices were very loud — they wanted to play that kind of side-scrolling game once again. I thought this is a great opportunity to give back to the fans.”

The trailer isn’t just a great look at the current state of the Castlevania revival; it also finally reveals when the game will launch. Bloodstained is coming to the PC, PS4, and Xbox One on June 18th, while the Switch version will arrive a few days later on June 25th. In the meantime, last year, the developer released an 8-bit style teaser called Curse of the Moon, which you can play right now.