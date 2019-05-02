Detective Pikachu’s characters are joining Google’s augmented reality lineup

Google is adding four new Playmoji to its augmented reality Playground service based on characters from the upcoming Detective Pikachu. Starting today, you’ll be able to download and take photos with Charizard, Jigglypuff, Mr. Mime, and Detective Pikachu from within the Playground section of the camera app on Google Pixel phones.

The search giant rebranded its ARCore-powered AR Stickers as Playmoji during last year’s Google Pixel 3 event. Initially, the characters were only available with the latest generation of Google’s phones, but in December, Google expanded their availability to the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL. Along with Pixel devices, Google says the new Playmoji are also available on select LG and Motorola phones.

On Pixel phones, you can find the Playmoji characters under the Playground section of the camera app (which you can find under the “More” option on the bottom of the display). The first time you try to use them, you’ll be prompted to download them from the Google Play Store, after which point they’ll be available to place in a scene. Be warned, though, these are the versions of the characters from the film rather than the cute ones you remember from the cartoons or games. That means Pikachu has fur, Charizard has scales, and Mr. Mime has a creepy little face that you shouldn’t let anywhere near your loved ones.

Detective Pikachu isn’t the only recent movie to get Playmoji. Last month, Google added five new Avengers — War Machine, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket, and Captain Marvel — to coincide with the release of Endgame.