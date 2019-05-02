Sonic’s live-action design upset the entire internet, so the studio is changing it

Most people recoiled at the sight of a disturbing, lanky CGI version of Sonic the Hedgehog when Paramount released its first trailer for the upcoming live-action film — and the studio has listened.

Director Jeff Fowler tweeted today about the backlash, assuring distressed fans everywhere that the criticism was heard loud and clear. Fowler confirmed that changes were coming to the design of Sonic’s character. “You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes,” Fowler tweeted. “It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.”

Since the trailer reveal, numerous fan edits have made the rounds on Twitter, Tumblr, and Reddit, with the drawings honing in on various horrifying aspects of Sonic’s newfound body. The lengthy, human-looking legs? Nope. The mouth full of human teeth? Double nope. Even the original Sonic the Hedgehog character designer added his thoughts to the conversation on Twitter.

“So far, various Sonics have appeared,” Naoto Ohsima tweeted. “I loved all Sonics. I saw a trailer of Sonic’s movie. I was expecting adults to have fun too. I am worried.” Even Ohsima knows that the intense reaction to Sonic’s redesign comes from a place of adoration for the character.

今まで色々なソニックが現れたが全てを好きでいたい。私はソニック映画のトレーラーを観た。大人も楽しめるものを期待していたが心配です。

It doesn’t help that Sonic’s new design arrives just as Warner Bros. is receiving praise for the adorable iteration of The Pokémon Company’s beloved character, Pikachu, in Detective Pikachu. Hopefully, a new design for Sonic is just around the corner — and will involve less teeth. Fowler didn’t say whether the decision to change the entire look of the character, which isn’t likely an easy task, will delay the film’s release.

Sonic the Hedgehog is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 8th.