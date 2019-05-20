First it was a coffee cup, now it’s a bottle of water. Poor Game of Thrones just can’t catch a break.

Just a couple of weeks after some eagle-eyed fans discovered a forgotten coffee cup in a Game of Thrones scene, a couple of misplaced water bottles have appeared. The bottles, seen in screenshots below, pop up a few times over the course of several minutes. The first time is at 46:19 on HBO Now, and then a few minutes later. One is tucked just behind Samwell Tarly’s foot in the photo below.

Another water bottle can be seen just behind Ser Davos’ chair, in-between him and Gendry.

It’s understandable that long, strenuous meetings about the future of Westeros would leave anyone a little parched, but people clearly forgot to throw the bottles off camera once the director yelled “action!” Although it’s not as glaring as the abandoned coffee cup, one would imagine Game of Thrones’ editing team going through the finale with a fine comb. Game of Thrones is the most scrutinized show on television. Its fans are known for finding these things, and they’re already on to this goof.

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα ||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

HBO responded to criticism the last time this happened by joking along. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” a statement from HBO read. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” The company also went in to digitally remove the cup following dozens of articles and thousands of fans tweeting about it. Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer on Game of Thrones, remarked in an NPR interview that these things happen, adding “if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

Ah, foreshadowing! Apparently the worst thing people could discover is Westeros’ most powerful lords and ladies not being entirely eco-friendly, and relying on bottles instead of tap water. Or, perhaps well water considering the time period? Don’t feel too bad, HBO — you’re not the only one who has forgotten about water bottles.

The Verge has reached out to HBO about whether the water bottles will also be removed.