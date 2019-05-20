Impossible Foods is making meat-free sausage, and Little Caesars is putting it on pizza

Impossible Foods, the company behind the plant-based Impossible Burger, is producing a meat-free sausage, and the pizza chain Little Caesars will be the first restaurant to sell it. Fortune reports that the sausage will be available as a pizza topping on the $12 Impossible Supreme Pizza. It will be available starting today in 58 restaurants in four locations: Yakima, WA, Albuquerque, NM, Ft. Myers, FL and Naples, FL. If the initial pilot is successful, the sausage could be made available more widely by the end of the year.

The meat-free sausage is made of very similar ingredients to the company’s existing burger, and still relies on heme from soy plants for its meaty flavor. However, Impossible Foods says it’s removed the potato protein to give the sausage a more springy texture. The company says it has a “platform” for its plant-based products, which involves using different ratios of ingredients to create very different foods.

The Impossible Whopper will be available nationwide by the end of the year

The locations for the initial release have been chosen to test how different areas respond to the new meat-free option based on their familiarity with Impossible Foods. The locations in Florida are believed to have high awareness, while Yakima in Washington is apparently less familiar. In total, Little Caesars has over 5,000 locations across the US, making it the third-largest pizza chain in the country.

As well as being more environmentally friendly, the plant-based sausage is also a lot healthier than a beef alternative. It has zero cholesterol, an eighth of the saturated fat, and about 20 percent fewer calories.

Impossible Foods no doubt hopes that the Little Caesars test goes as well as its recent trial with Burger King. Less than one month after announcing that the Impossible Whopper would be coming to 59 locations in the St. Louis area, the chain announced that it would be making the burger available nationwide by the end of the year.