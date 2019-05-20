Microsoft’s Edge for Mac browser now available in preview

Microsoft teased its Edge browser for macOS earlier this month, and now the company is officially allowing Mac users to download a preview version. While Edge for Mac leaked a little early during Microsoft’s Build conference, the company is officially supporting the daily Canary builds of Edge for Mac now for macOS 10.12 and above. Microsoft says the weekly Dev channel builds will be available “very soon” and you’ll be able to run both side by side.

Microsoft has been working to support Mac keyboard shortcuts, and the company is also adding in Touch Bar support, with options for media control sliders and the ability to switch tabs from the Touch Bar. Rounded corners for tabs are also available in the macOS Edge version, and Microsoft is planning to bring this same UI to the Windows version.

Microsoft also announced new privacy controls for Edge Chromium and a new Collections feature for collecting images, text, and general notes from the web. These new features aren’t available in the Mac or Windows versions of Edge just yet, but they will start to be available for testing in the coming weeks. You can download the preview of Edge for Mac over at Microsoft’s Edge site.