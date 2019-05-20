GM’s car-sharing service is pulling out of eight cities, including Chicago and NYC

Maven, the car-sharing service owned by General Motors, is ending operations in several major North American cities. According to The Wall Street Journal, the mobility brand will wind down service in eight of the 17 cities in which it operates, including Boston, Chicago, and New York City. Maven will continue to operate in Detroit, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Toronto.

“We’re shifting Maven’s offerings to concentrate on markets in which we have the strongest current demand and growth potential,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The car-sharing service has been in flux since its CEO Julia Steyn left GM in January

The car-sharing service has been in flux since its CEO Julia Steyn left GM in January after leading the division since its inception. Maven was launched in 2016 as a no-membership-fee rental service meant to compete with ZipCar and Car2Go. It recently launched a peer-to-peer car-sharing service and a product for Uber and Lyft drivers who don’t own their own vehicle called Maven Gig.

Maven won’t completely leave some of its markets: in some cities, it will keep its Maven Gig service running while shutting down its regular car-sharing product. In other cities, it will do the opposite.

In October 2018, GM said Maven had booked over 186,000 reservations for a total of around 338 million miles driven. The company did not break out the revenue it made from Maven in its earnings reports.