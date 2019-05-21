George RR Martin teases what’s next in wake of Game of Thrones finale

The TV adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire might be over, but its author George RR Martin says he’s still hard at work on finishing the book series behind HBO’s adaptation. In a blog post published yesterday, the author said “I’m still here, and I’m still busy,” adding that he’s currently hard at work on a number of TV shows, short films, feature projects, a video game, and of course the next entry in the series of books.

After season six of the show overtook his published work, there’s been plenty of speculation about how closely the endings of the TV show and books will match one another. Martin doesn’t go into too many specifics, but suggests that there’ll be both similarities and differences. Not only are the books able to be longer than a TV show with a set number of episodes, he says, but the books also contain numerous characters that either never appeared in the show, or who have survived long after their on-screen counterparts have been killed off. Martin says there’ll be a “butterfly effect” at work, as the implications of these changes grow over the course of his story.

The author has also consulted on a video game

One detail Martin refuses to be drawn on is when the next entry in the book series, The Winds of Winter, will actually be released. “I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it,” the writer says, referring to the deadline he missed in 2015 that allowed the show to overtake the books.

Outside of his books, TV shows, and films, Martin also teases his involvement in an upcoming video game. He doesn’t offer too many details on what it is or who’s developing it, but he does confirm that it’s being developed “out of Japan.” Back in March, Martin was rumored to be working with Dark Souls developer From Software on one of its upcoming games.