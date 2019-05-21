Dark modes are here for Google Calendar and Google Keep

Google Calendar and Google Keep have become the latest Google apps to receive a dark mode on Android, allowing you to save battery life or maybe just enjoy a darker aesthetic at the press of a button. Google Calendar will support the mode on devices running Android Nougat and above, while Keep’s will also be available on Lollipop. Google Keep’s dark mode can be enabled in its settings menu, while for Google Calendar you’ll need to head into the Theme sub-menu in Settings. Sorry Apple users, there’s no news yet of the feature coming to either app on iOS.

The updates have come just in time for Android Q’s system-wide dark mode feature, called Dark Theme. When Google announced the new mode, it said that all its first party apps would be updated to support it, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Calendar and Keep. Both apps will automatically go into dark mode when you set Android Q to use its Dark Theme, and Calendar can also enter the mode automatically when your device enters battery-saving mode.

The updates for both apps are rolling out gradually to Android users over the course of around two weeks. For Calendar, this roll out started on May 16th, and for Keep it started yesterday on May 20th. These apps join the likes of Authenticator, News, Messages, YouTube, Contacts, and numerous other Google apps that have already been updated with support for dark mode.