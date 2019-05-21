New Toy Story 4 trailer introduces Keanu Reeves’ Canadian hero, Duke Caboom

The Toy Story franchise is one of Pixar’s most beloved series, but the last three films felt like they were missing a little something: a touch of Canada. A new trailer for Toy Story 4 rectifies that with a new toy voiced by Keanu Reeves named Duke Caboom.

Duke Caboom is a real “poser,” according to Bo Peep, but he’s the perfect toy to help track down a missing toy. Reeves is a bonafide Canadian who grew up in the snazzy area of Yorkville, Toronto, and he brings that confident attitude to Duke Caboom, “Canada’s greatest stuntman.” Reeves’ character doesn’t get too much on-screen time in the trailer, but it’s just enough to tease an action figure that kids will want their parents to buy after the movie’s over.

Duke Caboom seems like a lighthearted addition to the cast. Needless to say, this is quite a departure from John Wick. But playing John Wick, an assassin on the run who deals with his frustrations by killing anyone in his path, may have helped Reeves process the complex multitudes of death. As the latest Toy Story 4 trailer shows, this installment in Pixar’s franchise is about to reach a whole new level of philosophical questions, including is that what toys really look like on the inside?

Toy Story 4 follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, and the rest of Andy’s tiny friends (who now belong to his little sister, Bonnie) as they venture out to find Forky, Bonnie’s favorite makeshift toy.

Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 21st.