Microsoft’s next major Windows 10 update is now available

Microsoft is releasing its Windows 10 May 2019 Update to everyone today. The Windows 10 May 2019 Update includes a new light theme for Windows 10, alongside Kaomoji support, a Windows sandbox feature, and the separation of Cortana and Windows search. Microsoft first released this to testers last month, giving the company plenty of time to avoid potential issues. Today marks the official release to all existing Windows 10 users.

Alongside the release, Microsoft is also launching a new Windows release health dashboard that offers status on the rollout and any known issues for the May 2019 Update and other monthly updates. This is all part of Microsoft being more careful with its last-minute testing and being more transparent on issues after the previous October 2018 Update hit some file deletion issues.

You can grab the Windows 10 May 2019 Update directly from Windows Update by heading into Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and checking for updates.