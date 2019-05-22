Justice Department recommends blocking T-Mobile-Sprint merger

On Wednesday, the Antitrust Division at the United States Justice Department recommended that the law enforcement agency block the proposed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, according to Reuters.

The $26 billion merger deal was greenlit by Republican commissioners for approval by the Federal Communications Commission earlier this week after T-Mobile agreed to new terms that would reportedly encourage a faster 5G rollout and provide greater in-home broadband access to rural America.

Reuters reported that the decision is expected to be made in about a month, likely sinking the deal that has been waiting for approval for over a year.

