How to get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update right now

Microsoft’s Windows 10 May 2019 Update is available this week and ready to download. After an extended month of testing, Microsoft is making its latest Windows 10 update available for anyone to install. The Windows 10 May 2019 Update includes a new light theme, a Windows Sandbox feature, and even kaomoji like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ and quicker access to symbols. You can find our 10 favorite new Windows 10 May 2019 Update features right here.

Like previous updates, Microsoft is rolling this one out in stages, and you might not see it instantly on your machine. You can check Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to see if the update is listed. If it’s not listed, there is another way to force your PC to get the latest update.

How to download the update

Download the Update Assistant from Microsoft’s website

Launch the Windows10Upgrade9252.exe file

Click “Update Now”

If your device is compatible with the Windows 10 May 2019 update, the next button will let you start the upgrade

If you want to get an ISO and wipe your machine, you can simply download the Media Creation Tool from Microsoft’s website and create a bootable USB key to clean install the latest Windows 10 May 2019 Update.

If you get an error during install, check for BattlEye

Microsoft is also blocking machines with older versions of the BattlEye anti-cheat software installed. This seems to be a fairly widespread block right now. If you hit an error saying you can’t upgrade, it’s worth checking to see if you have any games that haven’t been updated recently. Alternatively, you can also uninstall BattlEye (removal .exe tool) and then reopen your game to get the latest version.

Also, make sure you don’t have any USB storage devices like an external USB device or SD memory card attached during the installation of the May 2019 Update, as there’s an unusual block in this update. If you’re still stuck, head over to Microsoft’s new Windows release health dashboard that lists known issues and offers up a status on the rollout of the Windows 10 May 2019 Update.