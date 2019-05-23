Barnes and Noble announces new NOOK GlowLight Plus eReader

Bookseller Barnes & Noble has announced that it is updating its Nook Glowlight Plus eReader. It will be available in stores starting on Monday, May 27, and online starting Wednesday, May 29, and will retail for $199.99.

The company says that this larger Nook will have a 7.8-inch eInk display, which should be an appealing upgrade for readers — the regular Nook Glowlight 3 comes with a 6-inch screen. It’s also a little bigger than the company’s 7-inch Nook Tablet (a separate line of Android devices), but smaller than the 10.1-inch Nook Tablet.

The device also comes with more space than the predecessor that the company debuted in 2015: this version has 8GB of storage. Like the regular Nook Glowlight line, it’s waterproof, and comes with a back-lit screen for night-time reading. Given that Amazon pretty much has a lock on the eBook market, it’s a little surprising that the Nook tablet has held on for so long.

Barnes & Noble says that it’s releasing the new Nook in time for summer, although it feels like it missed the opportunity to release it before the start of a long holiday weekend.