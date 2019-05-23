The first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard is here

Sir Patrick Stewart is back: CBS has just released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming series Star Trek: Picard, set to premiere later this year on the CBS All Access streaming service.

It’s a short teaser, but it sets the stage for the series, which appears to focus on an older Jean-Luc Picard. Based on the trailer, it seems that Picard has retired from serving as an admiral in Starfleet to run his family’s vineyards in France, before he’s presumably called back into action.

The series — unlike the rebooted J.J. Abrams films, which occur in a parallel timeline — is set in Star Trek’s main timeline, and will pick up with Picard years after his final canon appearance in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

“Fifteen years ago, today, you led us out of the darkness. You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history,” says an unknown woman in a voiceover. “Then, the unimaginable.” It’s not entirely clear who’s speaking or what she’s referring to here, but it’s possible she may be referring to the destruction of the Romulan homeworld of Romulus, which was destroyed in last major event in Star Trek’s continuity, splitting the continuity from 2009’s Star Trek film.

“Tell us: why did you leave Starfleet, admiral?” the woman asks, before a brief shot of Picard himself appears. Whatever the event 15 years ago was, it seems to have had a heavy impact on Picard. We’ll likely find out more when Star Trek: Picard starts streaming later this year. No release date has currently been set.