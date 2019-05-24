Best Buy cancels all preorders for the Galaxy Fold

Customers waiting for Samsung’s Galaxy Fold to ship may have just gotten another bad sign: Best Buy is reportedly canceling all orders for the delayed foldable phone due to the lack of a new release date from Samsung.

In an email sent out to customers, Best Buy noted that “with breakthrough designs and technology come many hurdles and the possibility to face a plethora of unforeseen hiccups. These hurdles have led Samsung to postpone the release of the Galaxy Fold, and Samsung has not provided a new release date. Because we put our customers first and want to ensure they are taken care of in the best possible manner, Best Buy has decided to cancel all current pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.”

The announcement comes one month after Samsung announced that it would be indefinitely delaying the Galaxy Fold while it sought to address the various issues that cropped up on review units it had distributed (including The Verge’s original review device). AT&T had previously put a June 13th release date on the Fold after announcements of the delay, but the carrier has since removed that estimate. Samsung announced earlier in May that it too would be canceling preorders from customers who have not confirmed that they still want a Fold on May 31st due to federal regulations.