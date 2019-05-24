You can now pay your AT&T bills using cryptocurrency

You can now pay your AT&T bill using cryptocurrency thanks to a partnership between the mobile operator and the BitPay payment service. You’ll be able to pay using cryptocurrency either on AT&T’s website or through its myAT&T app. AT&T’s announcement doesn’t specify which cryptocurrencies it will accept, but the list of supported currencies on BitPay’s website suggests that Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Gemini USD, Paxos, and Circle’s US Dollar Coin should all be supported.

Although AT&T proudly advertises that it’s the first mobile operator in the US to accept cryptocurrency, it’s far from the first major business overall. Earlier this month a group of retailers that included Whole Foods, Nordstrom and GameStop all announced that they would be accepting payments using cryptocurrency via the payment network Flexa.

Steam accepted Bitcoin payments before later withdrawing support

However, in the past at least one retailer has withdrawn support for cryptocurrency payments due to “high fees and volatility.” Steam, which started accepting Bitcoin back in 2016, also used BitPay as a payment partner, but later announced that it would end support for the cryptocurrency in late 2017.

And even when companies do accept cryptocurrencies, there’s data to suggest few people bother. Just months after PornHub announced that it would let users pay for pornography using cryptocurrency last year, Hard Fork reported that they ended up making up less than one percent of its total payments.