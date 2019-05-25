Netflix will release three mini-Black Mirror episodes on its Latin America YouTube channel

Black Mirror’s fifth season will return to Netflix with three new episodes on June 5th, and to promote the return of the series, it will release a trio of extremely short episodes on its América Latina YouTube channel.

The three Little Black Mirror episodes will feature several YouTube stars from Latin America, according to Variety. Netflix approached the YouTubers ( Maia Mitchell, Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jibawi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso), to “create their own takes on Black Mirror. The episodes will be released on May 26th, June 2nd, and June 6th on the channel.

The next season of Black Mirror comes after Netflix released an interactive entry in the series, Bandersnatch. This new season will consist of only three episodes, a return to the original format of the show, according to creator Charlie Brooker.

Netflix isn’t the only studio to reach out to fans for their own takes on a franchise. Earlier this year, 20th Century Fox commissioned six short fan films set in the Alien universe. Each explored different aspects of the franchise, and were released in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the original film’s debut in 1979.