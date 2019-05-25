Alexa announcements feature now works on every Alexa-compatible device

Last year, Amazon rolled a new announcements feature for Echo devices, and later expanded it to Alexa-compatible Sonos speakers. Now, the feature can be used across all of the devices that utilize Alexa.

The feature essentially allows you to turn your Echo devices into an intercom system, and initially rolled out to the Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Echo Spot. Users send out their announcement by saying “Alexa announce that / tell everyone / broadcast...”, and their message gets pushed out to all of the devices in your home network at the same time.

Amazon says that Announcements is “available for certified Alexa built-in products to implement and new ones that pass the provided self-tests and certification.” Now, the feature will broadcast to any devices that you might have in your home that is Alexa-compatible, such as an Amazon Fire TV Cube, Sonos speakers, Facebook’s Portal, and others.