AMD’s Navi GPU is coming to PCs this July as the Radeon RX 5700 series

Slowly but surely, it feels like AMD is tracking towards building a graphics card that can truly compete with Nvidia for your high-end gaming dollars, and hopes are pinned on Navi — the next-gen graphics architecture that got a substantial vote of confidence when Sony chose it for the upcoming PS5 game console.

But Navi is coming to PCs too, and the company has just revealed when and where: a new desktop GPU family called the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series, coming this July. That’s the word from the company’s Computex 2019 keynote in Taipei this evening.

Introducing the world’s first “Navi” gaming GPU family based on the all new RDNA gaming architecture: the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series. Learn more from #COMPUTEX2019: https://t.co/xwexmdDMin pic.twitter.com/rY2dAsq52l — AMD (@AMD) May 27, 2019

We’ll be getting full details at an event on June 10th, but here’s what we know right now:

It sounds like Navi is now going to attempt to be better publicly known as “RDNA,” as that’s what the company’s calling the architecture here.

AMD says the new architecture can provide up to 1.25x performance per clock and 1.5x performance per watt compared to the previous Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture that powered its previous Polaris and Vega GPUs (which is vague but sounds pretty good!)

The Radeon RX 5700 series will have GDDR6 memory and support PCIe 4.0 (it’s unclear if either of those will make a big difference but newer versions are always nice)

During the event, the company showed one of the RX 5700 series GPUs beating an Nvidia RX 2070 by 10 percent in a single game, Strange Brigade, which really doesn’t tell us much since we don’t know which RX 5700 GPU was used nor how the family performs on average across other software titles.

To me, the only real takeaway is this: Before buying a new GPU, it might be worth waiting until June 10th to find out what AMD truly has up its sleeves. We’ll be bringing you the details then.